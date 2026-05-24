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Video: White House shooting caught on camera as reporters take cover

Shots ring out by White House, press dives for cover amid brief lockdown

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Video: White House shooting caught on camera as reporters take cover

Reporters on the White House North Lawn were forced to take cover and rush into the press briefing room on Saturday evening after gunfire was heard near the presidential complex, triggering a brief lockdown and a rapid security response from the Secret Service.

Several journalists, some filming live updates, captured the moment shots rang out nearby, forcing them to drop to the ground as officers moved in to secure the area.

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Live video captures panic on White House grounds

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang said she was recording footage for social media when the incident began, describing “dozens of gunshots” before being told to sprint to safety.

In her partially recorded video, Wang can be seen speaking about US President Donald Trump’s comments on a potential Iran deal moments before she and others duck for cover as the sound of gunfire intensifies.

Other reporters on the scene described confusion and sudden movement as the shots were heard, with some abandoning equipment and running toward shelter inside the briefing room.

Reporters rushed to shelter

White House staff quickly moved journalists into the press briefing room as armed Secret Service personnel secured the perimeter and restricted movement across the complex.

The White House was briefly placed under lockdown before normal operations resumed. President Donald Trump was inside the building at the time and was not affected, officials said.

CNN reported that at least two people were injured after Secret Service agents engaged an armed suspect near the perimeter.

Gunman killed after exchange of fire

Authorities said a man opened fire near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW shortly before 6pm local time, prompting agents to return fire. The suspect was later declared dead at hospital.

The Secret Service said a bystander was also injured during the exchange. No officers were hurt.

CBS News, the BBC’s US media partner, identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who was known to the Secret Service and had a history of mental health concerns.

Officials said between 10 and 20 shots were fired during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Sources cited by US media said Best had previously been arrested in July 2025 after attempting to access White House grounds, and was later referred for psychiatric evaluation.

Investigators are reviewing his prior encounters with law enforcement and his movements leading up to Saturday’s shooting.

Security concerns rise after repeated incidents

The shooting comes amid heightened scrutiny of security around the White House following several recent incidents involving armed suspects near the presidential complex.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, with road closures and a heightened security presence expected to remain in place in the area overnight.

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