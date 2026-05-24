Who was Nasire Best? Secret Service identifies White House shooting suspect

Suspect with prior White House arrests fatally shot in security checkpoint clash
A suspect identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who allegedly believed he was Jesus Christ, was shot dead by US Secret Service officers after opening fire outside a White House security checkpoint on Saturday evening, according to media reports.
Authorities said Best fired multiple rounds at officers stationed near the checkpoint, triggering a rapid federal security response and an exchange of gunfire close to the presidential complex. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the Secret Service said.
Officials said the shooting occurred shortly after 6pm ET, when the suspect allegedly opened fire before Secret Service personnel returned fire, killing him at the scene. A bystander was also injured during the exchange, though it remains unclear whether the wound was caused by the suspect’s fire or return fire.
According to The New York Post, he was seen pacing near 17th Street NW before drawing a revolver and opening fire, triggering panic in the area.
Best had previously been arrested in connection with earlier incidents near the White House complex, according to officials.
Court records show he was arrested in July 2025 after allegedly attempting to enter a White House checkpoint without authorisation.
He was accused of failing to comply with officers’ instructions and claiming he was Jesus Christ during the encounter. A court later issued a stay-away order, followed by a bench warrant after he failed to appear at a hearing.
As per Fox News, the accused hailed from Maryland. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, Reuters described Best as an “emotionally disturbed” individual.
Reports state he was known to the Secret Service due to several prior encounters and was once involuntarily held for a mental health assessment.
On 26 June 2025, he allegedly obstructed a vehicle entry at the White House complex, flagged down agents and issued threats.
In another incident, he allegedly entered a restricted pedestrian checkpoint area and was later arrested for unlawful entry, Bloomberg reported citing court records. This earlier encounter occurred in July 2025.
The White House was placed on alert as gunfire erupted nearby, with journalists instructed to take cover inside the press briefing room.
President Donald Trump was inside the building at the time, while federal agencies, including the FBI, joined the investigation.
Crime scene tape, evidence markers and emergency response teams were deployed outside the complex as authorities secured the area.
The incident adds to a series of recent security breaches near the White House in recent weeks, prompting renewed scrutiny of perimeter security and threat response protocols.