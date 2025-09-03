Several dead, injured in cable car accident in Lisbon

The statement on the presidential website did not say how many casualties there were
Lisbon, Portugal: An electric streetcar that is one of Lisbon’s landmarks and a big draw for tourists derailed Wednesday, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people, the Portuguese president’s office said.
The statement on the presidential website did not say how many casualties there were. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolence to families affected by what had happened.
The yellow-and-white streetcar, which goes up and down a steep city hill, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, Portuguese television channels showed. Its sides and top were partially crumpled. Several dozen emergency workers were at the scene.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known, local media said. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6 p.m.
The streetcar, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.
