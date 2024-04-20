What is the Portuguese D2 Visa all about, what are the possible benefits it offers those seeking residency through investment in Portugal?

The Portuguese D2 Visa is a residence permit for individuals seeking to invest in Portugal.

It is designed for entrepreneurs, investors citizens outside the European Union.

Benefits may include access to the Schengen Area, a pathway to Portuguese permanent residency and citizenship, family reunification and favorable tax schemes for certain types of investments.

How does your brand UrHome Portugal facilitate residency by investment for potential clients? What are the suite of services you offer?

Our company is a one stop shop, including legal assistance and investment advisory, for citizens who aim to apply for the Portuguese D2 Visa. We offer several adavantages, as follows:

Expertise: We provide specialised knowledge and expertise in navigating the complex legal requirements of the D2 visa application process.

Customised guidance: We offer personalized advice tailored to the individual's specific circumstances and investment goals.

Legal requirments: Ensuring full compliance with Portuguese immigration laws and regulations, minimizing the risk of errors or omissions that could lead to application rejection or delays.

Investment Optimisation:Offering insights into investment opportunities in Portugal that align with the applicant's financial objectives and preferences, maximizing the potential return on investment.

Documentation support: Assisting with the preparation and submission of required documents, including legal forms, financial statements, and business plans, to streamline the application process.

Language assistance: Providing translation services and guidance in navigating the application process in Portuguese, reducing language barriers for non-native speakers.

Ongoing support: Offering ongoing support and guidance throughout the visa application process, from initial submission to final approval.

What are the pointers one needs to consider before applying for the Portuguese D2 Visa?

Investment requirements: The law does not state any minimum investment amount, nevertheless, please bear in mind that the company must run activity and the investments must be proceeded such as real estate, capital transfer, job creation, or scientific research.

Financial planning: Assess your financial situation and ensure you have the necessary funds to meet the investment requirements and support yourself during the application process and potential waiting period.

Business plan: If applying as an entrepreneur or investor, develop a detailed business plan outlining your proposed activities in Portugal, including market research, financial projections, and job creation plans.

Documentation: Gather all required documentation, including personal identification documents, proof of investment funds, business plans, and any other supporting evidence required for the visa application.

Clean criminal record

How long does it normally take to process the D2 Visa?

The visa process is now taking 4 to 6 months to be approved. The preliminary procedures (such as, tax number application, bank account opening and incorporation of the company) are taking 1 month.

How popular is Portugal's residency through investment option, do you read demand growing in the space, and why?

Portugal's residency through investment option, including the D2 visa program, has become increasingly popular in recent years. Demand for this pathway to residency and citizenship has been growing steadily, and several factors contribute to this trend:

Flexibility: The program's flexibility, relatively low investment thresholds, and pathway to citizenship make it an attractive option for investors and entrepreneurs.

Stable economy: Portuguese stable economy and improving business environment make it an appealing destination for investment. The country has seen steady economic growth and offers opportunities in sectors such as real estate, tourism, technology, startUp environment and renewable energy.

Quality of life: Portugal is known for its high quality of life, with a mild climate, beautiful landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and affordable cost of living. These factors attract individuals and families seeking a desirable place to live, work, and raise children.

EU residency: Residency in Portugal provides access to Schengen Area, allowing residents to travel freely within the Schengen Area and enjoy various benefits, such as access to Portuguese healthcare and education system.

Portuguese citizenship: eligibility for the Portuguese citizenship after holding a Portuguese residence card for 5 years.