In the ever-evolving world of beauty, Kaya Skin Clinic stands out as a beacon of excellence and empowerment. With 21 years of unparalleled experience, Kaya has cemented its position as one of the region’s leading chains of skin, hair, and body care experts. Our journey, marked by innovation, expertise, and a relentless commitment to our clients, has transformed the beauty landscape across the UAE.

“At Kaya, we believe that beauty is personal and unique to each individual,” says Dr Mansi Mukherjee, Dermatologist and Head of Medical at Kaya Skin Clinic.

“Our mission is to create a non-judgemental, supportive environment where our doctors take your hand and guide you through the right solutions to achieve your beauty goals as you define your own beauty and feel confident in your skin.”

Image Credit: Supplied

This philosophy has driven us to create a holistic range of services tailored to our clients’ diverse requirements. From tackling stubborn skin conditions and hair loss to offering cutting-edge anti-ageing treatments, Kaya’s expertise covers the full spectrum of beauty needs — skin, hair, and body.

With 20 state-of-the-art clinics strategically located across the region, we are accessible to those seeking top-tier beauty solutions.

What sets Kaya apart is our exceptional team of dermatologists. Boasting the largest pool of dermatological experts within a single chain, every Kaya dermatologist undergoes over 500 hours of specialised in-house training and continuous education to stay abreast of the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine. This ensures that our clients receive the most effective and safest treatments available.

Kaya’s legacy is built on the trust and satisfaction of over 350,000 happy clients. This remarkable milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering personalised care and exceptional results.

Embrace your beauty journey with Kaya — where “your beauty, your choice” is our promise.