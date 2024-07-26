Comprehensive dentistry solutions

With over 20 dental specialists committed to excellence, Tajmeel Clinic ensures top-tier care for more than 150,000 clients annually, including coverage by leading insurance providers like Thiqa. The clinic provides a whole new level of expertise across a wide range of specialities, including orthodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, pedodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, dental implants as well as general and cosmetic dentistry.

Plastic surgery offerings

The world-class, board-certified plastic surgeons at Tajmeel Clinic empower clients to look and feel the best versions of themselves.

Applying advanced techniques and refined aesthetic expertise, they partner with clients through every stage of their journey, offering procedures such as tummy tucks, liposuction, breast augmentation and reduction, facelifts, blepharoplasty, buttock augmentation, hair transplants, rhinoplasty, gynaecomastia, mommy makeovers, and 360 high-definition liposuction.

Advanced skin care services

At Tajmeel Clinic, clients can discover the difference through expert skin treatments with every solution especially curated to suit the specific needs or concerns of each patient. Technique meets the latest technology to deliver the absolute best in a warm and friendly environment. Services offered include Botox, fillers, skin boosters, exosomes, stem cell therapy, laser hair removal, premium beauty facials, skin rejuvenation, acne and pigmentation treatments, and laser skin rejuvenation.

Innovative hair restoration

Thinning, brittle, and receding hairlines are problems affecting more people today. Tajmeel Clinic’s medical experts use highly effective therapies to reduce hair loss, rejuvenate the scalp, and revive strong, healthy growth. The hair services include mesotherapy, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), exosomes, and stem cell therapy.

Personalised body treatments

The experts at the clinic understand the unique journey each body undergoes. This is why treatments are crafted to embrace the body’s natural evolution while reversing undesired changes. These treatments focus on restoring confidence and vitality. Services include cellulite reduction, stretch markr eduction, skin tightening, intimate rejuvenation, body fillers, muscle building, and fat burning.

Integrated multidisciplinary care

Tajmeel Clinic seamlessly integrates dental, dermatological, and plastic surgery services, providing holistic care to clients. Experts collaborate to create tailored solutions that address diverse concerns across specialities, ensuring optimal outcomes and client satisfaction. For instance, when enhancing a smile, the clinic also offers dermatological services like lip rejuvenation using toxins, fillers, or exosomes to complement dental treatments.

Conditions such as bruxism (teeth grinding) in adults can be effectively managed with toxin injections administered by dermatologists. Similarly, clients may seek treatment for facial asymmetry by approaching dermatologists, though their concern could stem from dental alignment issues requiring orthodontic intervention.

When non-invasive treatments are insufficient, the clinic’s expert plastic surgeons provide effective surgical solutions. Tajmeel Clinic’s mission is to guide clients in making decisions aligned with their goals, offering both non-invasive and invasive services. Post-plastic surgery recovery focuses on comfort with non-invasive solutions like lymphatic drainage and body contouring. For hair transplant maintenance, minimally invasive treatments ensure lasting results.

Dedicated to comprehensive care, Tajmeel Clinic surpasses client expectations by integrating dental, dermatological, and plastic surgery services. Clients receive support at every stage, from initial consultation to recovery, ensuring they achieve the best possible results and feel confident in their appearance.

Tajmeel Clinic remains dedicated to consistently delivering world-class care. From initial consultation through recovery, its commitment to innovation and patient-centric care ensures every individual achieves their desired aesthetic goals with confidence.

Carving a niche for itself in the industry, Tajmeel Clinic continues to redefine standards in aesthetic excellence under the banner of Burjeel Holdings, embodying a commitment to transformative care and exceptional outcomes.

What makes Tajmeel Clinic different

• 34 doctors

• 5 locations, 1 great brand: Conveniently Located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai

• Diverse team and culture: 21 nationalities and 200 employees

• 10,000 clients serviced every month

TEAM OF EXPERTS

Dentistry at Tajmeel Clinic is about more than just treating teeth. It’s about creating smiles that change lives. Our multispeciality approach ensures that each patient receives the best possible care tailored to their unique needs. - Dr. Zeeshan Bhat, Medical Director & Specialist Orthodontics

At Tajmeel Clinic, we believe in the power of transformation. Our goal is to enhance our clients’ natural beauty, helping them feel more confident and empowered in their daily lives.” - Dr. Vengal Medapati, Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon

Healthy, glowing skin is an essential part of overall well-being. We combine cutting-edge treatments with personalised care to ensure our clients achieve their desired results. - Dr. Nancy Eltag Mahmoud, Specialist Dermatology

Hair health is a critical aspect of self-confidence. Our innovative treatments are designed to restore not only hair but also our clients’ confidence and self-esteem - Dr. Nelly Mohamed, Specialist Dermatology

We understand that age and life take a toll on our bodies. We offer personalised solutions that help our clients feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. - Dr. Aalya Al-Shabander, Specialist Dermatology

At Tajmeel Clinic, we are committed to redefining aesthetic care through innovation and expertise. Our commitment is to provide individualised care using the latest advancements in dermatology, ensuring that each patient feels radiant and rejuvenated. - Dr. Mona Ragab Mohamed Elmeligy, Specialist Dermatology