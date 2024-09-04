How did you first get involved in the sustainability and green economy story?

Iveco started to produce green vehicles from the late 90s, starting with CNG and LNG commercial vehicles. Here, we first started with our Daily (light range), and then extended the line-up to medium and heavy vehicles. Today, in Europe, Iveco is a leader in this segment.

In recent years, Iveco also started production on electric heavy vehicles in collaboration with Nikola. Now, the electric heavy line up is fully produced by Iveco at our factory in Ulm, Germany. In 2022, Iveco launched the Edaily in Europe, our new light commercial vehicle.

Moreover, Iveco and Hyundai have been working together since 2022 as well, having already collaborated on a hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle - the eDAILY FCEV, equipped with Hyundai’s 90kW hydrogen fuel cell system and a 140kW electric motor.

What are the recent initiatives that your brand has fronted in the field?

Iveco enjoys collaborations and partnerships with several companies worldwide, with the initiatives covering three main segments:

• Product technology investment and know how

• Services and energy ecosystem

• New markets and business model

How do you see the UAE’s green economy initiative expanding over the next five years and how is your brand going to contribute towards the narrative?

We have received several requests for electric vehicles, with the UAE market showing great interest in green vehicles.

There are several initiatives promoted by local authorities such as:

• Global EV Market, a project designed to develop the UAE into a global market for EVs. The project supports the shift to green mobility and aims to increase EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050.

• ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced the formation of a new mobility joint venture, E2GO, to build and operate EV infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. The partnership will include a network of fast chargers at key locations, with associated solutions such as parking and tolling services, in addition to related digital platforms to facilitate EV charging

• The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a long-term strategy for net zero emission public transport by 2050.

We believe that the UAE is moving in the right direction. Of course, these projects require time and funds, but we are sure that the local government will achieve their targets.

In the next five years we are expecting an increase of electric trucks and buses, required mainly by municipalities and public companies,

How do you chart your personal contributions to your brand in terms of driving the green economy story forward over the next decade?