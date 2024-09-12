Advanced orthopaedics and sports medicine care

Led by Dr. Nader Darwich, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, the center is designed to deliver a full range of care for musculoskeletal conditions, from acute injuries to complex reconstructive surgeries. With over 30 years of experience and more than 17,000 successful surgeries, Dr. Nader brings unparalleled expertise to the Burjeel Holdings network.

The center specializes in minimally invasive procedures that shorten hospital stays, promote faster recovery, reduce pain, and improve precision. Services cover key areas such as knee, foot and ankle, shoulder, hand, wrist, elbow, hip, and spine conditions, providing comprehensive solutions for arthritis, joint pain, fractures, and sports injuries.

“By integrating advanced medical technology with personalized care, we are committed to helping patients restore mobility, reduce pain, and bounce back quickly. The center is envisioned on the values of expertise, innovation, and compassion, and we are confident that it will become a key destination for orthopedic care in the region,” said Dr. Nader.

Dr Nader Darwich along with other specialists at the launch of the Nader Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island Image Credit: Supplied

Expertise in sports medicine

The Nader Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center offers a comprehensive range of specialized treatments, including joint replacement, ACL reconstruction, and advanced care for sports injuries. The center provides specialized care for knee conditions, such as ligament reconstruction and meniscal surgery, as well as foot and ankle treatments, using minimally invasive techniques for deformities and sports injuries. It also specializes in shoulder and upper limb procedures, including rotator cuff repairs and joint replacements, along with advanced treatments for hand, wrist, and elbow conditions. By incorporating 3D printing and AI technologies, the center tailors care plans, and offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions for chronic pain and sports injury management.

The establishment of the center is part of Burjeel Holdings’ broader strategy to expand its portfolio of specialized medical services. By investing in advanced orthopedic treatments, the Group ensures that patients can access top-tier, patient-centric solutions that address the community’s evolving healthcare needs.

“The Nader Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center is another milestone in Burjeel Holdings’ mission to deliver specialized care. It strengthens our commitment to orthopedic excellence and aligns with our vision of creating state-of-the-art centers across various medical specialties. We are fostering an environment of innovation and expertise to empower patients with better health outcomes and improved quality of life,” said Mr. John Sunil.

In addition to surgical interventions, the center emphasizes comprehensive rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Customized rehabilitation programs ensure patients recover fully and quickly, while athletes benefit from performance-enhancement services that help optimize their physical capabilities post-injury. Preventive care is also a key focus, offering assessments designed to minimize the risk of future injuries, especially for athletes and active individuals.