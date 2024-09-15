Belgrade: Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic teamed up with doubles partner Hamad Medjedovic on Sunday to seal a 3-0 play-off win over Greece which keeps Serbia in World Group I of the Davis Cup.

The 37-year-old, playing his first competitive tennis since losing in the third round of the US Open, and his 21-year-old teammate won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of Stefanos, who had to withdraw.