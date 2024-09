Watermelon Ecosystem, a fast growing UAE based F&B industry start-up is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Deem Finance, a digitally-led financial services provider. The partnership is designed to give the local food and beverage (F&B) industry the boost it needs, supporting regional growth and enhancing financial stability.

The new financial product, powered by Deem, is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the F&B sector. The credit line provides small and independent restaurants and suppliers with flexible financing options, allowing them to manage cash flow effectively, invest in growth opportunities, and enhance operational efficiency. With competitive rates and terms, this product is set to become an essential tool for these businesses seeking to optimize their financial strategies.

By focusing on empowering small players in the F&B market, Watermelon Ecosystem and Deem are not only supporting individual businesses but also enhancing the overall economic landscape. Strengthening these smaller entities contributes to a more robust and diverse economy, ultimately benefiting the larger industry.

Deem Finance has made significant strides in supporting the SME sector through its merchant loans. To date, Deem has served approximately 250 customers, disbursing more than Dh150 million in loans. The industries served include restaurants, grocery stores, medical clinics, apparel retailers and salons.

Deem, well-known for its comprehensive range of financial products, including loans, credit cards, and corporate deposits, is committed to fostering business growth.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Watermelon Ecosystem to empower local F&B businesses by providing them tailored financial solutions that help them thrive” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance.

"Our partnership with Deem reflects our dedication to empowering the F&B sector with the financial resources it needs," said Omar Al Shamsi, CEO of Watermelon Ecosystem. "By introducing this credit line, we're aiming to help small and independent businesses optimize operations and drive growth."