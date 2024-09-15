Wolverhampton: Harvey Barnes’ stunning strike sent Newcastle third in the Premier League on Sunday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Wolves.

Mario Lemina had swept the home side into a first-half lead at the end of a swift counter-attack.

However, Wolves remain without a win in the Premier League this season as Newcastle’s greater quality proved decisive after the break.

The Magpies’ performances have been far from convincing so far this season.

Yet, Eddie Howe’s men have still picked up 10 points from a possible 12.

Howe responded to another lacklustre opening 45 minutes with a triple half-time change with Alexander Isak among those to come off at the break.

Newcastle could have found themselves 2-0 down before the fightback started when Jorgen Strand Larsen smashed off the post.

Instead, fortune favoured the visitors when Schar’s speculative shot flicked off the head of Craig Dawson and flew beyond Sam Johnstone.

Barnes needed no such luck as he arrowed a rocket into the top corner 10 minutes from time to snatch all three points.

Newcastle still required a brilliant save from Nick Pope to deny Matheus Cunha in stoppage time and leave Wolves in the bottom three.