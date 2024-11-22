Root’s record-breaking streak

The former England skipper’s stunning run against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scoring three centuries in nine innings, helped him become England’s highest run-scorer and move to the sixth spot on the all-time century-makers list, just behind India’s Rahul Dravid with 35 tons.

Kohli, on the other hand has been going through a lean patch by his own standards after managing only two Test centuries in the last five years and averaging just 15 against New Zealand. There was increased expectations that King Kohli will turn things around in the first Test against Australia as he has a stellar record with a healthy average of 54.08. However, the 36-year-old Indian talisman was dismissed for 5 in the first innings at Perth on a bowler-friendly surface.

Indian ace Virat Kohli walks past Australia's Steve Smith after being dismissed during the first day of the first Test in Perth on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Challenges of T20 cricket for bowlers

Wood is gearing up for his second year with the Desert Vipers in ILT20 Season 3 and says the Twenty20 format presents a significant challenge for bowlers. However, with the right approach, success is possible.

“Not everyone finds it easy to bowl in the shortest format. Batters who can pull the ball well are particularly dangerous. The ideal length is a ball that hits the top of the stumps, yet these batters can play big shots from that length,” said the 29-year-old left-arm pacer, who named Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk as the most dangerous batter.

Desert Vipers fast bowler Luke Wood and wicket-keeper-batter Azam Khan led the launch of the team’s sustainable match kit, made from recycled polyester, for the DP World ILT20 Season 3 at the SEE Institute.

England fast bowler Luke Wood displays the new Desert Vipers' jersey for the DP World ILT20 Season 3. Image Credit: Desert Vipers

IPL experience and future aspirations

Wood was part of the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2024 Indian Premier League, joining mid-season as a replacement for Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the tournament, to be among the top Indian players, who you wouldn’t normally get to spend time around. It was a brilliant experience and everyone was really welcoming,” said Wood, who has played 161 Twenty20 matches with 164 wickets.

“[Jasprit] Bumrah was amazing — so down-to-earth. I would ask him lots of questions about how he’d handle different situations tactically. He’s always willing to help, and when we bowled together in the nets, he made me feel silly,” Wood added. “I loved my time there, and it would be a great honour to go back. Let’s see what the future holds.” The England pacer is in the 2025 Mega Auction, set to be held in Jeddah on November 24-25, with a base price of 7.5 million rupees.

Luke Wood has happy memories with his short stint with five-time champions Mumbai Indians and says Jasprit Bumrah makes him look silly. Image Credit: AFP

England’s upcoming series against New Zealand

Wood is confident that England will bounce back against New Zealand in familiar conditions after their Test series loss in Pakistan. The Three Lions are scheduled for a three-Test series, with the first match starting in Christchurch on November 28.

“Pakistan probably did the right thing by creating turning pitches to negate England’s advantage. New Zealand are coming off a 3-0 clean sweep in India, so they will be on a high. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but conditions will be seam-friendly, and our batters are more used to that kind of cricket,” Wood said.

Young bowlers ready to step up

Despite the absence of England’s top wicket-taker James Anderson, who retired in July, and Stuart Broad, Wood believes the current crop of bowlers can lead the team to success.