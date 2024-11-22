Dubai: The discussion over the best Test batter in modern times continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts. A prominent quartet — England’s Joe Root, Indian talisman Virat Kohli, gritty Australian Steve Smith, and the dependable Kane Williamson — stand out from the rest, while former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also pushing his way into the elite group.
“Kohli and Azam are great multi-format players, Root is the best Test batter,” England’s white-ball specialist pacer Luke Wood told Gulf News during the jersey launch of the DP World ILT20 franchise, Desert Vipers. “It’s tough to narrow down the best, but it’s hard to look past Root because of his records in the format.”
Root’s record-breaking streak
The former England skipper’s stunning run against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scoring three centuries in nine innings, helped him become England’s highest run-scorer and move to the sixth spot on the all-time century-makers list, just behind India’s Rahul Dravid with 35 tons.
Kohli, on the other hand has been going through a lean patch by his own standards after managing only two Test centuries in the last five years and averaging just 15 against New Zealand. There was increased expectations that King Kohli will turn things around in the first Test against Australia as he has a stellar record with a healthy average of 54.08. However, the 36-year-old Indian talisman was dismissed for 5 in the first innings at Perth on a bowler-friendly surface.
Challenges of T20 cricket for bowlers
Wood is gearing up for his second year with the Desert Vipers in ILT20 Season 3 and says the Twenty20 format presents a significant challenge for bowlers. However, with the right approach, success is possible.
“Not everyone finds it easy to bowl in the shortest format. Batters who can pull the ball well are particularly dangerous. The ideal length is a ball that hits the top of the stumps, yet these batters can play big shots from that length,” said the 29-year-old left-arm pacer, who named Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk as the most dangerous batter.
Desert Vipers fast bowler Luke Wood and wicket-keeper-batter Azam Khan led the launch of the team’s sustainable match kit, made from recycled polyester, for the DP World ILT20 Season 3 at the SEE Institute.
IPL experience and future aspirations
Wood was part of the Mumbai Indians squad during the 2024 Indian Premier League, joining mid-season as a replacement for Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the tournament, to be among the top Indian players, who you wouldn’t normally get to spend time around. It was a brilliant experience and everyone was really welcoming,” said Wood, who has played 161 Twenty20 matches with 164 wickets.
“[Jasprit] Bumrah was amazing — so down-to-earth. I would ask him lots of questions about how he’d handle different situations tactically. He’s always willing to help, and when we bowled together in the nets, he made me feel silly,” Wood added. “I loved my time there, and it would be a great honour to go back. Let’s see what the future holds.” The England pacer is in the 2025 Mega Auction, set to be held in Jeddah on November 24-25, with a base price of 7.5 million rupees.
England’s upcoming series against New Zealand
Wood is confident that England will bounce back against New Zealand in familiar conditions after their Test series loss in Pakistan. The Three Lions are scheduled for a three-Test series, with the first match starting in Christchurch on November 28.
“Pakistan probably did the right thing by creating turning pitches to negate England’s advantage. New Zealand are coming off a 3-0 clean sweep in India, so they will be on a high. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but conditions will be seam-friendly, and our batters are more used to that kind of cricket,” Wood said.
Young bowlers ready to step up
Despite the absence of England’s top wicket-taker James Anderson, who retired in July, and Stuart Broad, Wood believes the current crop of bowlers can lead the team to success.
“Playing without Jamie is a big challenge. It’s hard to replace a bowler of his stature. But we have some talented young bowlers, and I don’t see any reason why they can’t perform in those conditions. England will win the series 3-0,” he predicted.