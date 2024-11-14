No stranger to adversity

Kohli’s preparation for the gruelling five-Test series is more than just physical; it’s a statement of intent. The Indian talisman, who has made a career out of thriving under pressure, knows that Australia will exploit every weakness — both on and off the field. The pacey, bouncy pitches are a challenge for any batter, but the real test begins even before he steps onto the grass. With questions about his form following the New Zealand series, Kohli is aware that the eyes of the cricketing world are fixed on him. His early arrival in Perth signals a desire to silence the critics and show that, in cricket’s ultimate arena, he is still one of the game’s most formidable competitors.

Yet, Kohli is no stranger to adversity. Throughout his career, he has made a habit of silencing critics when the pressure is at its highest. Paddy Upton, the former Indian mental conditioning coach and a long-time observer of Kohli’s journey, believes this series is tailor-made for a comeback. Drawing parallels with Kohli’s past successes under pressure, Upton has faith that Australia’s fierce conditions and demanding opposition will only fuel the Indian star’s determination. “Virat plays his best cricket in the toughest moments,” Upton told Gulf News — a statement that holds true as "King Kohli" braces himself for another battle in the lion’s den.

Virat Kohli is someone who is diligent in his preparation, says Paddy Upton. Image Credit: AFP

“Let’s face the reality. From a team’s perspective, to lose 3-0 against New Zealand in India is going to be a bit of a blow to the morale. And if you’re not scoring runs, that doesn’t leave them in a great space. But on the positive side, Virat is someone who plays his best cricket in the highest pressure situations,” said Upton, who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

A history of delivering under pressure

Upton drew parallels with Kohli’s performance during the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, where, after scoring just 75 runs in seven matches, he delivered a match-winning 76 in the final against South Africa in Barbados. “When it came to the final, he stood up and delivered. So Australia does provide that opportunity — a tough opposition away in Australia, a five-match Test series. There’s a lot of time to really get into the series, which plays into Virat’s hands. Although he didn’t have a good series against New Zealand, what I can tell you is that it hasn’t affected him,” Upton continued.

Paddy Upton

“He still feels very good about himself, his game, and is confident in his preparation. His mindset is really good. He is very well-poised to have a strong series. Virat is mentally one of the strongest cricketers in the game, but even the best have bad patches. It’s certainly not a low patch in terms of his mental attitude or his preparation. So I’m not worried. The fact that he didn’t have a good series doesn’t mean anything for the next series.

Professionalism and preparation

“I have known him since 2009 and worked with him closely in recent years. I’ve never seen a more professional cricketer, someone as diligent in his preparation as Virat. He always examines every aspect of his game to carry confidence into a series. Virat arriving early in Perth is just another example of his professionalism. Even though he’s deep into his career, he certainly hasn’t backed off from any of that,” Upton added.

A sand artist creates a sand art of Virat Kohli on his 36th birthday on November 5. Image Credit: ANI

Australian mind games begin

Traditionally, Australians target key players, employing mind games to undermine confidence. Kohli, an icon for fans across the world and more in India with the ardent fan following, has a healthy average of 54 with six centuries in Australia. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting recently questioned the form of skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli, prompting a firm response from India’s coach, Gautam Gambhir, who defended the duo.

“What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?” Gambhir retorted. “No concerns for Virat and Rohit. They are incredibly tough men,” he told the media before the team’s departure on Monday. “They’ve achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so.”

Battle of resilience

Australia will have a slight edge as the home team, with both sides entering the series after defeats. India lost the Test series against New Zealand, while Australia suffered a One-Day International series defeat at home to Pakistan, who secured their first series win in Australia since 2002. However, India have a psychological advantage, having won the series in 2021 despite being bowled out for their lowest-ever Test total — 36.

“It’s a really interesting series, and we’re seeing upsets in recent times. It’s becoming more difficult to predict the outcome. The team that’s played the most cricket and been on the road the longest will tend to be at a disadvantage because they don’t have their mental and emotional batteries fully charged,” Upton explained.