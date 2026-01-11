GOLD/FOREX
Injury blow for India as Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand

Star wicketkeeper leaves practice session in pain; scans confirm side strain

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Rishabh Pant bats during a practice session ahead of first ODI match against New Zealand in Vadodara, India, on Saturday, January 10, 2026.
India's Rishabh Pant bats during a practice session ahead of first ODI match against New Zealand in Vadodara, India, on Saturday, January 10, 2026.
AP

Team India have suffered a setback ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ruled out due to a right-side strain.

The injury occurred during an optional practice session at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) ground, where Pant had been batting for nearly 50 minutes. He felt discomfort after being struck above the waist by a delivery from a throwdown specialist. The pain forced him to his knees, and he was promptly assisted by the team’s support staff before leaving the nets, according to IANS, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Scans and assessment by the team doctor confirmed a side strain caused by the blow to his ribcage, ruling him out of the series. Pant is expected to rest for several days before reporting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation and rehabilitation.

The Indian team management now faces the task of selecting a replacement. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan, both in form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy and earmarked for T20 World Cup duties, are the likely options.

India’s ODI series against New Zealand gets underway at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, later today. The second ODI is scheduled for January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, with the final match set for January 18 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The team will be hoping for a strong start despite Pant’s absence, as New Zealand arrives with momentum from recent wins.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Related Topics:
cricketindia

