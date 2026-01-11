GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India ODI squad

BCCI confirms Pant’s oblique injury and Jurel’s inclusion for ODIs vs New Zealand

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel
AFP

India’s young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named as the replacement for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a right-side strain, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday.

Pant's injury

The injury occurred on Saturday afternoon during India’s practice session at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Pant experienced sudden discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets. He was immediately taken for scans, which revealed a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear).

“He was taken for MRI scans immediately, and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Jurel steps in

Following Pant’s injury, the Men’s Selection Committee called up Dhruv Jurel, who has now joined the squad. Jurel, currently captaining Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been in outstanding form, scoring 558 runs in seven matches at an average above 90, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

What's next for Pant?

Pant will rest for several days before reporting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and rehabilitation. India will hope that Jurel can fill the gap effectively as they take on New Zealand in the opening ODI later this week.

India’s ODI series against New Zealand gets underway at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, later today. The second ODI is scheduled for January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, with the final match set for January 18 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The team will be hoping for a strong start despite Pant’s absence, as New Zealand arrives with momentum from recent wins.

India's updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Rishabh Pant bats during a practice session ahead of first ODI match against New Zealand in Vadodara, India, on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Injury blow for India as Rishabh Pant ruled out

2h ago1m read
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025.

Rohit Sharma gets ready for ODIs against New Zealand

2m read
Shreyas Iyer

India hand vice-captaincy to Shreyas Iyer for NZ ODIs

2m read
India's captain Rishabh Pant walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 24, 2025.

Rishabh Pant apologies to fans after South Africa loss

2m read