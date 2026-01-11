Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Rishabh Pant in India ODI squad

India’s ODI series against New Zealand gets underway at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, later today. The second ODI is scheduled for January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, with the final match set for January 18 at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The team will be hoping for a strong start despite Pant’s absence, as New Zealand arrives with momentum from recent wins.