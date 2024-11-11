Dubai: The Indian team is embarking on one of their toughest tours, Down Under, leaving with a less-than-ideal mindset after a whitewash against New Zealand at home.

Both had underwhelming performances, with Rohit scoring 91 runs in six innings while Kohli fared marginally better at 93. The two seasoned players, who have long served India admirably, now face mounting scrutiny.

Can India rely on their veterans?

The Indian team is in a transition phase in Twenty20 cricket, with Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja retiring from the format after winning the World Cup title in Barbados in June. But can India afford to drop these experienced batters for an important series like Australia or, indeed, in the near future?

Rohit is expected to miss the opening Test in Perth on November 22, as he and his wife anticipate the birth of their second child. Without Rohit and potentially Kohli, who will anchor the team during challenging moments? Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal or KL Rahul had the chance to shine during the New Zealand series, much as Kohli and Rohit did in the final years of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. However, this passing of the torch has yet to materialise, making Rohit and Kohli’s roles as crucial as ever.

Support from coach Gambhir

India’s coach, Gautam Gambhir, defended these two “incredibly tough men” and expressed confidence that they will rise to the occasion in Australia.

“No concerns for Virat and Rohit. They are incredibly tough men,” the former Indian opener told the media before the team’s departure on Monday. “They’ve achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so.”

Gambhir also took aim at Ricky Ponting, who questioned the two batsmen’s longer-term form. “What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?” Gambhir remarked. He added that the entire Indian team was eager to redeem themselves after the New Zealand defeat, marking only their second Test series whitewash at home.

Kohli, who had a quiet birthday celebration with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children last week, showed his commitment by arriving in Perth early on Sunday. While he has faced criticism for a lack of runs in recent years, he ended a prolonged slump last year with 671 runs in 12 innings. Although this year has been less fruitful, Kohli has reason to back himself on the bouncy Australian pitches, where he boasts an impressive average of 54 — his highest outside India.

Strong show

Rohit, meanwhile, has underperformed recently and will be eager to make a strong comeback in Australia. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the side in the first Test.

“Bumrah is vice-captain; if Rohit is not available, he will lead in Perth. Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia,” the head coach added.

With a combined 46,000 international runs over a 15-year span, Rohit and Kohli bring invaluable experience to the table. The Men in Blue will draw confidence from their previous series win after conquering Australia’s fortress at the Gabba. With Pakistan recently defeating Australia in a One-Day International series, the first since 2002, India is set on making a strong showing in the five-Test series.