Who was Deepti Chaurasia, pan masala tycoon’s daughter-in-law who was found dead in Delhi?

Following her death, Deepti’s brother Rishabh Chaurasia has levelled serious accusations against her husband. Speaking to media organisations, Rishabh claimed that Deepti endured prolonged emotional and physical mistreatment within her marriage. He alleged that his sister was subjected to abuse even during pregnancy and suggested her husband maintained a relationship outside the marriage. These allegations are currently unverified and form part of the ongoing police inquiry. Investigators are expected to question both families, examine digital evidence, and review the suicide note to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

Investigating officers have recovered a note believed to be written by Deepti, in which she reportedly referred to emotional distress within her marriage. One line from the note allegedly stated: “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?” Authorities are yet to officially confirm the authenticity and full contents of the note.

