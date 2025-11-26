Who was Deepti Chaurasia, pan masala tycoon’s daughter-in-law who was found dead in Delhi?

Following her death, Deepti’s brother Rishabh has levelled serious abuse accusations
Dubai: A tragic incident from Delhi has sparked wide attention and renewed conversations around marital abuse and mental health. Deepti Chaurasia, 40, daughter-in-law of pan masala businessman Kamal Kishore, was found dead at a residence in Vasant Vihar.
According to DNA, Police revealed that she was discovered hanging, and further details will become clearer after the post-mortem examination.
Investigating officers have recovered a note believed to be written by Deepti, in which she reportedly referred to emotional distress within her marriage. One line from the note allegedly stated:
“If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?”
Authorities are yet to officially confirm the authenticity and full contents of the note.
Deepti married Harpreet (also referred to as Arpit) Chaurasia in 2010. The couple shared a 14-year-old son. Her father-in-law, Kamal Kishore, is the owner of the Kamala Pasand pan masala brand, a household name in the Indian chewing tobacco and pan masala market.
Friends and acquaintances describe Deepti as soft-spoken and private, someone who stayed largely outside the public eye despite her family’s high-profile business background.
Following her death, Deepti’s brother Rishabh Chaurasia has levelled serious accusations against her husband. Speaking to media organisations, Rishabh claimed that Deepti endured prolonged emotional and physical mistreatment within her marriage.
He alleged that his sister was subjected to abuse even during pregnancy and suggested her husband maintained a relationship outside the marriage. These allegations are currently unverified and form part of the ongoing police inquiry. Investigators are expected to question both families, examine digital evidence, and review the suicide note to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox