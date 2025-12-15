Rob Reiner, wife found dead in LA; son questioned by police: Reports

No arrests have been made so far
Hollywood is reeling after a grim and deeply unsettling tragedy. Celebrated filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, with multiple sources telling PEOPLE that the couple were killed by their son, Nick Reiner—an account police have not yet officially confirmed.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and discovered a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman deceased at the residence. Sources have identified them as Rob and Michele. Their 32-year-old son Nick is alive and currently being questioned, though authorities say no arrests have been made so far.
Reiner’s death marks the loss of one of Hollywood’s most influential creative forces. A director, producer and actor, he shaped modern cinema with classics such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men. He first became a household name playing Mike Stivic on Norman Lear’s All in the Family.
Born in the Bronx in 1947, Reiner was the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner and actress-singer Estelle Lebost. He met Michele while directing When Harry Met Sally, and the two married in 1989, later raising three children. Reiner was previously married to filmmaker Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.
