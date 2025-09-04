GOLD/FOREX
15 people hospitalised after double-decker bus crashes in London

None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening

AP
Emergency services at the scene on Allington Street, London, following an accident involving a double-decker bus, on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
London: Fifteen people were hospitalised Thursday after a double-decker bus mounted the sidewalk and crashed outside one of London’s busiest railway stations.

Police said another two people were treated by medics at the scene of the crash near Victoria Station. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the route 24 bus was among the injured in the morning rush-hour collision.

Footage showed the bus stopped with a smashed windshield and emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and a fire engine in attendance.

Witness Emit Suker said the bus “was going really fast and came off the road.”

“There were about 15, 16 people inside the bus. People were screaming – it was terrible,” Suker said.

The Metropolitan Police force appealed for witnesses to send in phone or dashcam footage as it investigates. There have been no arrests.

Victoria is a major rail, subway and bus hub not far from Buckingham Palace, and is usually thronged with commuters and tourists. Two pedestrians have been killed by buses near the station since 2021.

