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Spain PM plane makes emergency landing in Turkey after technical fault

Pedro Sanchez was en route to Armenia to attend European summit

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
AFP

A plane carrying Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made an emergency landing in Turkey’s capital Ankara after a technical fault, Turkish authorities said.

In a statement, Turkey’s communications directorate said the aircraft was forced to land urgently due to an unexpected malfunction while en route to Armenia.

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The Spanish delegation, led by Sánchez, will remain in Ankara overnight before continuing their journey to Yerevan, which is hosting the eighth summit of the European Political Community.

No injuries were reported, and further details on the nature of the fault were not immediately disclosed.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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