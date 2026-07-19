Spain have kept six clean sheets in seven matches as they prepare to face Argentina
Dubai: Right now the match seems to be on no one's side. However, Spain's defence is the best the World Cup has ever seen.
Numbers rarely settle an argument before kickoff, but Spain's do most of the talking.
They've conceded a single goal across seven matches on their way to tonight's final. Six of those seven have ended in clean sheets, the most by any side in a single World Cup, ever. Their goals-against average sits at just 0.1 per match. That's not a hot streak. That's a full tournament of near-total defensive control.
Only one player has managed to beat Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon all tournament: Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere, with an equaliser in the quarter-final. Simon has since gone on to set the World Cup record for clean sheets by a goalkeeper, and he's the favourite to win the Golden Glove tonight regardless of what happens in the final.
The clearest evidence came in the semi-final against France.
Spain limited an attack built around Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise to just 0.31 expected goals, the lowest total recorded by any team in a World Cup semi-final since 1994. Goalkeeper Unai Simon barely had a shot to save. Spain's captain Rodri called it one of the best defensive performances the current squad has ever produced. That's the version of Spain waiting for Argentina tonight.
This isn't a mismatch though.
Argentina arrive as the tournament's most productive attack, with 17 goals scored, more than any other side left in the competition. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals and two assists, and reigning champions rarely lack for belief. Lautaro Martinez has chipped in three goals of his own, with Enzo Fernandez adding two more. If anyone is built to find the one moment Spain's defence hasn't accounted for, recent history says it's Messi.
The problem is Argentina haven't faced anything like this all tournament.
They've conceded in every knockout match so far, which tells you their own backline is stretchable, but going forward, no side they've met has organised itself the way Spain have. Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi and Porro have barely put a foot wrong together, and Spain's approach of starving opponents of the ball means Argentina may simply not get many clean sights of goal to begin with.
History offers one small data point in Spain's favour too. The last time these two sides met competitively was a 6-1 Spain win in a 2018 friendly in Madrid, though a friendly from eight years ago carries little weight against a World Cup final. A scheduled Finalissima between the two nations in March this year was cancelled, so tonight is genuinely uncharted territory for both squads.
Prediction models built on the tournament's underlying numbers rate this closer to a coin flip between a Spain win and a draw than a genuine toss-up in Argentina's favour. Spain go in as favourites for a reason that has nothing to do with reputation and everything to do with a stat line: one goal conceded in seven games. Argentina's task tonight isn't just beating Spain. It's doing something no team has managed all tournament.