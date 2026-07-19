Argentina arrive as the tournament's most productive attack, with 17 goals scored, more than any other side left in the competition. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals and two assists, and reigning champions rarely lack for belief. Lautaro Martinez has chipped in three goals of his own, with Enzo Fernandez adding two more. If anyone is built to find the one moment Spain's defence hasn't accounted for, recent history says it's Messi.