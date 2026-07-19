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Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain's clutch finisher to look out for

The Real Sociedad forward has been Spain’s unlikely hero throughout the tournament

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Spain's forward Mikel Oyarzabal has been their unlikely hero during the tournament
Spain's forward Mikel Oyarzabal has been their unlikely hero during the tournament
AFP-FRANCK FIFE

Dubai: With the likes of Lamine Yamal and Rodri understandably dominating the headlines in Spain's squad, clutch forward Mikel Oyarzabal is often overlooked.

Heading into the tournament there was question marks over Spain’s attack with many fans pointing out the lack of quality in the number nine position.

The Real Sociedad forward couldn’t have proved the doubters wrong more if he tried.

Scoring five goals at this World Cup, Oyarzabal is Spain's leading marksman, and were it not for the remarkable tournaments enjoyed by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, his tally would rank among the competition's top three scorers in previous World Cup tournaments.

Oyarzabal opened his World Cup account with a brace in Spain's 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their second group game before repeating the feat with another two-goal display in a 3-0 Round of 32 win over Austria.

The 29-year-old showcased another side to his game in Spain's impressive semi-final victory over France, coolly converting from the penalty spot, a composure that could prove invaluable should Sunday's World Cup final go the distance.

With teammate and superstar Lamine Yamal yet to hit the heights many expected, Oyarzabal's form has been pivotal to Spain's run to the final.

But his influence stretches far beyond the goals. Spain's success under their well-drilled system is built on relentless organisation and a disciplined defensive structure, and that begins with Oyarzabal, whose tireless pressing, intelligent movement and willingness to do the hard work off the ball set the tone for the rest of the team.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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