Abu Dhabi green bus fleet crosses 1.3 million eco-friendly kilometres

Milestone underscores Abu Dhabi’s shift to low-emission public transport
As part of its ongoing efforts to advance a sustainable mobility ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced that its green bus fleet has exceeded 1.3 million environmentally friendly kilometers since its launch in 2024.
Surpassing one million eco-friendly kilometers reflects the accelerating transition toward a low-emission public transport system and reinforces the adoption of clean technologies within the transport sector. The fleet includes buses powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology and electric energy.
In this context, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated:
“Exceeding one million eco-friendly kilometers marks a significant milestone that reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to accelerating the shift toward sustainable transport. This achievement is not merely a number; it is a testament to the success of investing in clean technologies and their ability to deliver practical solutions that enhance operational efficiency, enrich the user experience, and support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.”
As part of broader sustainability efforts, the ITC launched the “Public Transport to Work” initiative for its employees during the celebrations of World Public Transport Day, organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP). This year marks the inaugural edition of the event, with participation from cities and transport authorities worldwide to showcase their experiences in developing and enhancing sustainable transport systems.
The initiative aims to encourage employees to use public transport for their daily commutes, including public bus services, reflecting the integration of transport services provided by the Centre. This contributes to reducing traffic congestion, lowering carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable mobility patterns.