Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s wedding date revealed

Couple set to exchange vows at the historic Funchal Cathedral in Madeira’s capital
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s long-awaited wedding could finally be around the corner, with reports suggesting the couple are planning to marry in Madeira, the Portuguese island where the football icon was born and raised.
While neither Ronaldo nor Georgina has officially confirmed the wedding date or venue, British media reports claim the ceremony is expected to take place on August 8, making the speculation one of the biggest talking points in the sports and entertainment world.
According to The Sun, the couple are set to exchange vows at the historic Funchal Cathedral in Madeira’s capital before hosting a lavish reception at the five-star Savoy Palace Hotel.
The reports gained further momentum after guests at the luxury hotel were informed that two floors of the property and several bar areas would be closed on Friday and Saturday due to a private event. The unusual restrictions have fuelled speculation that the venue is preparing for a high-profile wedding under tight security.
Madeira holds special significance for Ronaldo. Born and raised in Funchal, the Portugal captain began his football journey on the island before rising to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Choosing his hometown for the ceremony would mark a symbolic full-circle moment in his personal life.
Portuguese media had previously reported that Ronaldo and Georgina intended to marry in Madeira after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Funchal Cathedral tipped as the venue and one of the island’s luxury hotels expected to host the celebrations.
Ronaldo and Georgina first met in 2016, and their relationship quickly blossomed into one of football’s most high-profile romances. In August 2025, Georgina shared a photo wearing a large diamond ring, confirming their engagement, while Ronaldo later revealed that his daughters also played a part in his decision to propose. The couple are raising five children together.