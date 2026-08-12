Honeymoon or football? Ronaldo faces Al Nassr dilemma

Dubai: It seems Cristiano Ronaldo has a tough decision to make after it was announced that he and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez have officially tied the knot.

Fans were sent into frenzy after it was reported that the couple finally got married in private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11.

While thousands took to the comments to congratulate the newlyweds, Saudi Pro League (SPL) fans and particularly Al Nassr supporters have been left with a looming question… Honeymoon or football?

Honeymoons traditionally follow weddings, offering newlyweds the chance to celebrate their new chapter together away from the spotlight. And given Ronaldo’s considerable wealth, it is safe to assume the football superstar has something rather special planned.

But what does this mean for Al Nassr? The defending SPL champions kick-off their domestic campaign this weekend on Saturday 15 August against Al-Fateh, meaning if Ronaldo has planned a honeymoon, they may be without their star man.

For all his dedication to football, the legendary number seven has shown before that family comes first, most notably when he missed a game for Manchester United following the birth and tragic loss of his son in 2022.

Though that is a very different circumstance to taking time away for a honeymoon, it is felt the 41-year-old completed his mission with Al Nassr when he guided them to their first league triumph in years in the previous campaign.

Although Ronaldo has made clear his motivation for the game remains the same, he has missed all of the Saudi club’s pre-season matches following a disappointing World Cup which saw Portugal exit in the round of 16.

Despite all signs pointing towards the five-time Ballon d’Or winner missing the season opener, Al Nassr have been given a glimmer of hope by a recent Instagram story posted by his new wife.

Prior to the marriage announcement, the former Dior shop assistant posted a picture of a beach with the caption saying: “Bye Atlantico, see you soon Riyadh.”

The couple have called Saudi Arabia home for the past three years, and with Al Nassr a Riyadh based club, the story from his wife has left news on whether he will feature for the team on Saturday up in the air.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.