Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina plan a ‘decoy wedding’ before Cascais? Why 2,000 fans went to Madeira

Ronaldo’s secret Cascais vows leave 2,000 fans waiting at wrong cathedral
While roughly 2,000 fans in No. 7 jerseys crammed the steps of Funchal Cathedral in Madeira convinced they were about to witness football's biggest wedding, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were quietly becoming husband and wife more than 500 miles away, on the Portuguese mainland.
The mismatch is hard to ignore. For months, reports out of Madeira had pointed to the island as the wedding's setting, with local outlet Jornal da Madeira naming the historic Funchal Cathedral as the venue, to be followed by a reception at a nearby hotel. It made emotional sense: Madeira is Ronaldo's birthplace, close to both the hospital where he was born and the stadium where his football journey began. So, when word spread that the big day had arrived, thousands showed up expecting to see history.
Instead, the couple married in Cascais, a coastal town roughly 20 miles outside Lisbon. The civil ceremony took place there just days before Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr, opened its new Saudi Pro League season, with all five of the couple's children in attendance. News of the marriage only became public when Ronaldo and Rodríguez posted a joint photo on Instagram highlighting their new wedding bands, choosing an understated announcement over any elaborate reveal.
Whether the Madeira buzz was a genuine, if outdated, media report or an unintentional smokescreen, the effect was the same: a real wedding in Funchal went on with an audience meant for someone else entirely.
The unsuspecting hosts of that Madeira spectacle were Fábio Ramos and Fátima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, a local couple who had booked Funchal Cathedral for their own ceremony. As their guests tried to reach the 15th-century church, they found themselves swallowed by a crowd of Ronaldo devotees who believed the superstar had secretly booked the venue under another name.
By the bride's own account, the day nearly unraveled. One guest described the scene as chaotic, saying confused fans kept asking why the groom, visibly not Ronaldo, was being mistaken for him, and noted the bride grew increasingly anxious that the commotion would overshadow her wedding.
Funchal Cathedral's priest, Marcos Gonçalves, eventually stepped in to confirm there was no hidden Ronaldo ceremony, the only wedding on the schedule that day belonged to Fábio and Fátima.
Part of the confusion traces back to Ronaldo's own family. His sister, Kátia Aveiro, had shared footage of her arrival in Madeira, referring to the trip as a celebration, enough to convince fans that a major family event, possibly the long-awaited wedding, was underway. Combined with the earlier Jornal da Madeira reporting naming Funchal Cathedral as the intended venue, and speculation that the couple might have booked under a false name to dodge attention, the pieces seemed to fit.
They didn't. And once footage of the overwhelmed cathedral crowd started circulating, it collided head-on with the real news: Ronaldo and Georgina were already married in Cascais, not Madeira, in a ceremony with none of the fanfare their fans had shown up for.
Ronaldo himself weighed in only briefly, reacting to a viral post about the mix-up with laughing emojis, his one on-the-record acknowledgment of an episode that turned a stranger's wedding day into an accidental piece of football folklore.
The couple's road to the altar had been long documented. Rodríguez announced their engagement in August 2025 with an Instagram post showing off her new ring, tagged from Riyadh, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. Their wedding, confirmed on August 11, 2026, landed almost exactly one year after that engagement announcement.
Whatever the true story behind the Madeira date mix-up — outdated reporting, a scrapped original plan, or simple misdirection — the outcome handed the internet a stranger-than-fiction subplot to the celebrity wedding of the year: thousands of fans celebrating a marriage that was, at that very moment, happening somewhere else entirely.