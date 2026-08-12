Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina plan a ‘decoy wedding’ before Cascais? Why 2,000 fans went to Madeira

The mismatch is hard to ignore. For months, reports out of Madeira had pointed to the island as the wedding's setting, with local outlet Jornal da Madeira naming the historic Funchal Cathedral as the venue, to be followed by a reception at a nearby hotel. It made emotional sense: Madeira is Ronaldo's birthplace, close to both the hospital where he was born and the stadium where his football journey began. So, when word spread that the big day had arrived, thousands showed up expecting to see history.