GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

‘My toys,’ Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts his stunning car collection

Ronaldo recently gave fans a look inside his extraordinary garage on social media

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
‘My toys,’ Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts his stunning car collection

Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his passion for high-performance cars. The Portuguese superstar once admitted in an interview that he has lost count of the vehicles he owns, estimating his collection at around 40 or 41 cars.

Ronaldo recently gave fans another look inside his extraordinary garage by posting a photo on social media with the caption: “My toys.”

The lineup featured some of the world’s most exclusive hypercars, including the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, his bespoke Bugatti Chiron and the ultra-rare $10 million Bugatti Centodieci. Also on display was the Mercedes-AMG ONE, the Formula One-inspired hypercar limited to just 275 examples worldwide, as well as the Bugatti Tourbillon, priced at around £3.2 million and one of the newest additions to his collection.

Ferrari also occupies a prominent place in Ronaldo’s garage. The photo showed the Ferrari Purosangue alongside the Ferrari Daytona SP3, Ferrari Monza SP1 and a black Ferrari 599 GTO. His collection is also believed to include the Ferrari LaFerrari, valued at more than $3.4 million.

British engineering is represented by a silver McLaren Senna with exposed carbon-fibre accents and the futuristic McLaren Speedtail, adding even more exclusivity to a collection that spans some of the world’s most desirable performance cars.

Ronaldo’s fleet extends beyond supercars and hypercars. During his time at Al Nassr, the Portugal captain and his teammates were also gifted BMW vehicles by the club.

Ronaldo’s collection reflects his appreciation for engineering excellence across the automotive world. With dozens of multi-million-dollar cars, including some of the rarest models ever built, his garage is widely regarded as one of the most impressive private collections owned by any athlete.

Related Topics:
footballCristiano Ronaldo

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo makes first appearance with Al Nassr

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Did Ronaldo like a post accusing FIFA of corruption?

2m read
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Portugal and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on July 2, 2026.

Is Ronaldo retiring from International football?

2m read
Fans question Shoaib Akhtar's place on World Cup panel

Fans question Shoaib Akhtar's place on World Cup panel

2m read