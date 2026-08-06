‘My toys,’ Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts his stunning car collection

The lineup featured some of the world’s most exclusive hypercars, including the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, his bespoke Bugatti Chiron and the ultra-rare $10 million Bugatti Centodieci. Also on display was the Mercedes-AMG ONE, the Formula One-inspired hypercar limited to just 275 examples worldwide, as well as the Bugatti Tourbillon, priced at around £3.2 million and one of the newest additions to his collection.