From iconic goals to historic records, we celebrate defining moments of Ronaldo's career
Dubai: Every year Cristiano Ronaldo turns a year older; football gains another unforgettable moment. It is a reminder that football has spent the better part of two decades revolving around his goals, his records and his relentless drive to be better than yesterday.
To celebrate the occasion let's take a look at 5 of Ronaldo's greatest moments on and off the pitch, in no particular order.
The moment happened just ten months after CR7 joined Real Madrid. He scored three goals, claiming his first Real Madrid hattrick on May 5, 2010, at the age of 25.
A kick that was so incredible, that even rival fans stood and applauded. True acrobatic brilliance, seriously a universal football moment.
As of 2025, he has won 48 major trophies and awards. These came from both team achievements and personal honours in club and international football, making him one of the game’s most successful players.
Reaching 900 goals in official matches across club and country, sets a benchmark in football history. The Portugal captain became the first footballer in history to do this.
He led Portugal to their first major international trophy, which remains one of Ronaldo's most career defining moments.
From jaw-dropping goals to his contributions to football history. A career full of highlights that keeps fans talking. Beyond the trophies, it's his drive and consistency that inspires many and makes him so unforgettable.
Happy birthday to the legendary Ronaldo.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox