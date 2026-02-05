GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: The top 5 moments that define his legacy

From iconic goals to historic records, we celebrate defining moments of Ronaldo's career

Gulf News
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Uefa Nations League group A football match against Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on September 5, 2024.
AFP

Dubai: Every year Cristiano Ronaldo turns a year older; football gains another unforgettable moment. It is a reminder that football has spent the better part of two decades revolving around his goals, his records and his relentless drive to be better than yesterday.

To celebrate the occasion let's take a look at 5 of Ronaldo's greatest moments on and off the pitch, in no particular order.

1. First Real Madrid hattrick (2010)

The moment happened just ten months after CR7 joined Real Madrid. He scored three goals, claiming his first Real Madrid hattrick on May 5, 2010, at the age of 25.

2. Overhead kick vs Juventus (2018)

A kick that was so incredible, that even rival fans stood and applauded. True acrobatic brilliance, seriously a universal football moment.

3. Winning over 40 trophies

As of 2025, he has won 48 major trophies and awards. These came from both team achievements and personal honours in club and international football, making him one of the game’s most successful players.

4. Becoming the first men's player to score 900 official goals

Reaching 900 goals in official matches across club and country, sets a benchmark in football history. The Portugal captain became the first footballer in history to do this.

5. Winning the Uefa European championship (2016)

He led Portugal to their first major international trophy, which remains one of Ronaldo's most career defining moments.

From jaw-dropping goals to his contributions to football history. A career full of highlights that keeps fans talking. Beyond the trophies, it's his drive and consistency that inspires many and makes him so unforgettable.

Happy birthday to the legendary Ronaldo.

football

