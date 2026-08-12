Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s prenup: £85,900 monthly payment, Madrid mansion — what we know so far

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are now officially married, confirming the news on Instagram with a photo of their wedding bands on August 11, exactly one year after Georgina first announced their engagement. The couple married in a civil ceremony in Cascais, a coastal town about 20 miles from Lisbon, just days before Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr, opened its new season, with all five of their children in attendance.