Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s prenup: £85,900 monthly payment, Madrid mansion — what we know so far

Inside the prenup securing Georgina’s future with Ronaldo’s vast fortune
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are now officially married, confirming the news on Instagram with a photo of their wedding bands on August 11, exactly one year after Georgina first announced their engagement. The couple married in a civil ceremony in Cascais, a coastal town about 20 miles from Lisbon, just days before Ronaldo's club, Al Nassr, opened its new season, with all five of their children in attendance.
As is often the case with the couple, the wedding news brought renewed attention to a financial arrangement first reported years earlier: a prenuptial agreement said to protect Georgina and the couple's children regardless of what happens to the relationship.
According to Portuguese magazine TV GUIA, first reported in 2023 and later cited by the Daily Mail, the agreement predates the couple's engagement and grants Georgina ownership of Ronaldo's Madrid mansion in the La Finca neighborhood, along with a lifetime monthly payment reported at roughly £85,900.
Notably, the outlet reported that the arrangement applies regardless of marital status, since Georgina is legally recognised as the mother of all five children in the household, Cristiano Jr., born via surrogate in 2010; twins Eva and Mateo, also born via surrogate in 2017; and the couple's own daughters, Alana and Bella.
The figures track with Ronaldo's broader financial standing. He's widely cited as the highest-paid athlete in the world, with Forbes putting his 2026 earnings at roughly $275 million, driven largely by his Al Nassr contract and endorsement deals, according to Forbes.
Prenuptial agreements are a standard part of estate planning for many high-profile, high-net-worth relationships, and the reporting frames this one similarly, as a practical step to protect both partners and their children rather than a reflection on the relationship itself. If accurate, the terms described by TV GUIA would provide Georgina and her children with financial security independent of the couple's future.