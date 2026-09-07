Al Nassr forward Joao Felix threatens to “expose” Saudi Pro League

Dubai: The Saudi Pro League was once again plunged into controversy as Al-Nassr’s title hopes suffered another setback on Saturday, where their four-match winning run came to an abrupt end against Al-Ittihad.

George Ilenikhena struck twice in the opening 22 minutes to put the hosts firmly in control, leaving Al-Nassr facing an uphill battle. Angelo Gabriel pulled one back before half-time after a clever move involving Cristiano Ronaldo, giving the visitors renewed hope.

Al-Nassr dominated for long spells after the break and repeatedly threatened the Al-Ittihad goal, but they were unable to find the equaliser as the hosts stood firm to secure a 2-1 victory, a result that is likely to fuel further debate around the increasingly controversial Saudi Pro League.

Tensions escalated after the final whistle when Felix declined to stop and speak with reporters in the mixed zone as he made his way towards the team bus.

This came after cameras caught Felix confronting the assistant referee following the final whistle, with the Portuguese forward appearing visibly agitated. The footage quickly spread across social media, prompting a strong reaction from supporters of both clubs.

Ivan Toney was particularly outspoken at the end of last season after Al-Ahli’s draw with Al-Fayha, claiming his side had been denied multiple penalties and questioning the use of VAR. Toney even suggested that the officiating was changing at a crucial stage of the title race, with Al-Nassr benefiting from the decisions.

The controversy did not end there with Al-Ahli teammate Galeno also accusing the league of favouring one team, while Merih Demiral later voiced his anger at the officials following another defeat to Al-Nassr, claiming decisions were consistently going against his side.

With several prominent players now publicly expressing their frustration, questions over officiating have become an increasingly familiar theme in the SPL adding another layer of controversy to a competition that has attracted global attention for its influx of superstar players.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.