Forward’s viral post-match warning sparks probe and possible SPL sanctions
Dubai: Joao Felix has been one of Al Nassr's key signings in recent seasons. However the forward is in deep scrutiny for his comments after his side's 2-1 loss against Al Ittihad. The forward threatened to "expose" the Saudi Pro League but is now bracing a strict action for his comments.
The heated game saw plenty of bookings including Felix who received a yellow card in the 60th minute. The loss also marked the end of Al Nassr's four game winning streak and first defeat of the season.
But the biggest storyline came after the game when Felix refused to speak to the media and instead said, "I won't speak to you. If I do, I'll expose the league." The comments immediately went viral across social media platforms.
The video was posted online by Okaz Sports journalist Rtiban Al-Dawsari. According to another Saudi reporter Mohammed Al-Bukairi, Rtiban received an email from the league to remove the post. Bukairi also claimed that Felix could face disciplinary punishment for the strong statement against the Saudi Pro League.
The refereeing across SPL has always been a topic of discussion. Al Ahli players, led by Ivan Tony, have also shared their displeasure with the decisions on the field. Nevertheless, Al Nassr currently share the second position in the league with Al Qadsiah.
Their next game is against Al Abha, with uncertainty around Felix's participation in the game due to a possible punishment.