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More than a win: Al Ain make a statement for UAE football

UAE’s best faced Saudi Arabia’s best and Al Ain delivered an emphatic victory

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Al Ain's big win over Al Nassr shows the level football in played at here in the UAE
Al Ain's big win over Al Nassr shows the level football in played at here in the UAE
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: While Al Ain deservedly receive all the credit for their stunning 4-0 win over Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr, this was more than just a great night for the club. It was a statement victory for UAE football on the continental stage.

The Saudi Pro League has reached unprecedented heights in recent years, attracting some of the biggest names in world football and transforming the landscape of the game in the region.

So when Al Nassr stepped foot out on the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium pitch with a star-studded line-up led by five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, they were the obvious favourites.

But Al Ain showed that the UAE possesses plenty of quality of its own. Their incredible performance was not simply a victory over one of Asia’s most high-profile sides; it was a reminder of the talent that exists within UAE football.

There is no disputing Al Ain’s status as the most successful club in UAE football, but their dominance has been challenged in recent years.

Of the last 10 UAE Pro League titles, Al Ain have won three titles, with the other seven shared between different clubs.

That tells you plenty about the quality and competitiveness of the league, where success is far from guaranteed and Al Ain have to compete with a number of strong sides domestically.

There are signs that UAE football is putting the right building blocks in place to become a more recognisable competition beyond its own borders.

It is not just the Pro League that is attracting attention, with clubs across the different divisions bringing in high-profile players and coaches with experience at the highest levels of the game.

Andrea Pirlo’s arrival at Dubai United and Andrés Iniesta beginning his coaching career with Gulf United have brought genuine global names into the UAE football pyramid, while the Pro League has now also appointed Iniesta as a global ambassador to help enhance its international profile.

There is an element of taking a page from Saudi Arabia’s book here. The Saudi Pro League has used globally recognised stars to draw international attention to its competition, and UAE football is increasingly recognising the value of having big names associated with its leagues and clubs.

The likes of Ronaldo and other major stars may grab the headlines, but the UAE has an opportunity to use that same interest as a gateway, bringing new audiences to the competition while simultaneously showcasing the quality of its own players, coaches and clubs.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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UAEfootballCristiano Ronaldo

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