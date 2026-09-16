Postecoglou clashes with journalist while defending Ronaldo’s value to Al Nassr
Dubai: Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou was involved in a heated exchange with a reporter over Cristiano Ronaldo after his side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al Ain in their opening AFC Champions League Elite game in Al Ain.
The reporter questioned whether Ronaldo’s presence was benefiting the team, pointing to Al Nassr’s performances when their captain was previously absent. He argued that the team had played better football and won more games without the Portuguese forward.
“His presence does not benefit the team, especially at the beginning of the match,” the journalist said.
However, Postecoglou strongly rejected the suggestion and defended Ronaldo’s influence, despite the veteran forward having a quiet night.
“Cristiano is still training and already getting some preparation,” Postecoglou said. “The players are giving everything, including the top players, and they have great character.”
The Australian then warned the reporter against questioning Ronaldo’s contribution to the team and career. “He is someone who built himself and built his name,” Postecoglou added.
The reporter insisted that the discussion should focus on Ronaldo’s current performances rather than his past achievements. “In the last three matches, he did nothing,” he said.
Postecoglou immediately challenged the claim.
“Nothing? He has three goals in how many matches?” the coach responded before adding: “It’s clear you don’t watch the matches. Or that you don’t see the match the way I see it.”
Ronaldo did start the 2026-27 season strong with 2 goals in three games. Since then, he has only managed a single goal in past four games.
The debate came after a difficult night for Al Nassr. They managed only three shots on target against Al Ain, while Ronaldo had just 29 touches during the match as the Saudi club were comprehensively beaten.
Nevertheless, the 41-year-old forward has proved time and time again why he is one of the best in the world. And now with the coach’s backing, Ronaldo has another chance to make a statement on the field and silence his critics.