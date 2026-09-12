Cristiano Ronaldo set for UAE appearance as Al Nassr face Al Ain

Al Nassr captain is set to lead his side at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on September 15
Cristiano Ronaldo fans in the UAE will have a chance to see the Portuguese superstar in action next week when Al Nassr travel to Abu Dhabi to face Al Ain in the AFC Champions League.
The Al Nassr captain is set to lead his side against Al Ain at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on September 15 in one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the competition’s opening round.
For fans, the occasion could carry added significance, with Ronaldo having indicated that the 2026/27 season could be his final one in professional football.
The 41-year-old recently suggested in an interview with Vogue that this may be his last year in football, saying he wants to leave behind a “spectacular legacy”. If that proves to be the case, his appearances in the UAE could become some of the final opportunities for local fans to watch one of football’s greatest-ever players live.
Ronaldo enjoyed another successful campaign with Al Nassr last season, captaining the Saudi club to the Saudi Pro League title and helping secure their place in the AFC Champions League.
The Portuguese icon has enjoyed a glittering career spanning Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before joining Al Nassr. He has won five UEFA Champions League titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.
Now, he will be hoping to add the AFC Champions League trophy to his already remarkable collection of honours.
Fans who miss the opportunity to watch Ronaldo in Abu Dhabi next week could have another chance later in the season.
Al Nassr are scheduled to face Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai on February 15, 2027, at Rashid Stadium, giving UAE fans another potential opportunity to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action.