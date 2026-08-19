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Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s UAE return dates announced

The legendary number seven is set to head to Abu Dhabi and Dubai this season

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The Portuguese superstar is set to play in the UAE next month.
The Portuguese superstar is set to play in the UAE next month.
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Dubai: The dates for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite matches in the UAE have been confirmed.

Sporting fans in the UAE could get to watch football icon Cristiano Ronaldo live for what is set to be the final season of his career.

Following the AFC Champions League Elite draw for the 2026/27 season, Saudi Pro League Champions Al Nassr have been added to a group which includes two UAE Pro League sides in Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli.

Fixture dates & venue :

Al Ain v Al Nassr – 15 September 2026

Abu Dhabi - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

Shabab Al Ahli v Al Nassr – 15 February 2026

Dubai - Al-Rashid Stadium

Will Ronaldo definitely play in these matches?

Ronaldo will be expected to feature when Al Nassr travel to the UAE for their AFC Champions League Elite matches. The competition is the biggest club tournament in Asia, and with Al Nassr set to face both Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli, these are major fixtures for the Saudi giants.

Although Ronaldo missed Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two group-stage matches last season, that was Asia’s second-tier competition.

Al Nassr secured qualification for the Elite tournament this season after winning the Saudi Pro League, giving Ronaldo another chance to compete for the continental title he is yet to win with the club. Especially after the club lost the Champions League Two final last season, Ronaldo will be eager to help his side go one better in Asia’s premier competition.

Ticket news

Tickets for Al Nassr’s UAE fixtures have yet to be released.

However, Al Ain season-ticket holders are guaranteed access to the match, while Shabab Al Ahli season-ticket holders also have access, although their season-ticket allocation has now sold out.

Fans will need to wait for the clubs to announce details of any remaining general ticket sales.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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