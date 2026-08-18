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Ronaldo & Al Nassr set for two AFC Champions League games in UAE

Al Nassr draw UAE clubs Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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For UAE football fans, this could be your only chance to see Ronaldo in action in the UAE again.
For UAE football fans, this could be your only chance to see Ronaldo in action in the UAE again.

Dubai: The draw for the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite has concluded and there is big news for football fans in the UAE.

Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr have drawn two UAE Pro League clubs for their away fixtures in the competition, Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli.

The fixtures will mark the second consecutive season where Al Nassr have travelled to the UAE for a competitive fixture, offering football fans in the country a chance to watch the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo live for possibly the final time.

Ronaldo recently announced that he expects the 2026/27 season to be his last after a career which has stretched over two decades.

The Al Nassr captain will be keen to close out his playing days on a high and winning the AFC Champions League would be the perfect ending to what has been an incredible career.

Last time Ronaldo visited the UAE

It was only four months ago when Ronaldo was last playing in the UAE when Al Nassr drew Dubai based club Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League 2 quarter-finals.

Thousands of fans packed into Zabeel Stadium in Dubai to watch the iconic number seven pay his first competitive match in the city and he didn’t disappoint.

It took the five-time UEFA Champions League winner just over 10 minutes to find the back of the net before hitting the iconic ‘Suuiii” celebration, in front of a Dubai crowd who were in awe of his greatness.

Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli will hope they are able to put up more of a fight then Al Wasl did on that day as Al Nassr cruised to a 4-0 victory.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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