Al Ain Club: The UAE champions aiming to stop Ronaldo… again

Ronaldo’s return to the UAE will undoubtedly be the biggest talking point ahead of the game, with tickets for the clash now completely sold out as fans look to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action.

With the Portuguese superstar seemingly entering the final chapter of his illustrious career, supporters will be eager to take the opportunity to watch one of football’s greatest-ever players in what looks set to be his final season.

But if Ronaldo was hoping for a comfortable return to the UAE, he certainly hasn’t got that, with Al Ain proving to be a familiar and difficult opponent for the Portuguese star.

The most decorated club in UAE football, Al Ain have 39 official trophies to their name. That includes a record 15 UAE Pro League titles, eight President’s Cups, as well as the club’s historic AFC Champions League triumph in 2003-04 and their 2024 AFC Champions League Elite crown.

Their unbeaten run from last season had made history, with the club becoming the first team to go through an entire UAE Pro League campaign without defeat.

To go with all their history, they made an incredible start to this season’s campaign, having won their opening four UAE Pro League matches, becoming one of only two sides to maintain a perfect record after Matchweek 4.

The two sides have already crossed paths in the AFC Champions League, first meeting in the quarter-finals during the 2023/24 season. Al Ain stunned Al Nassr in the first leg, securing a 1-0 victory in the UAE as they successfully nullified Ronaldo and gave themselves a crucial advantage heading into the return fixture.

The second leg at Al-Awwal Park produced a remarkable seven-goal thriller that ultimately went to penalties. Al Ain took control through two goals from Soufiane Rahimi in the first half, before Al Nassr fought back to level the aggregate score and force extra time.

After both sides traded further goals and Al Nassr's Ayman Yahya was sent off, Ronaldo kept his side alive by converting a late penalty to make it 4-4 on aggregate.

But Ronaldo's night ended in disappointment during the shootout as he was the only Al Nassr player to convert his penalty, with Al Ain holding their nerve to win the shootout and advance to the semi-finals.

Al Ain ultimately went all the way, beating Yokohama F. Marinos in the final to lift the AFC Champions League trophy for the second time in their history.

The Portuguese did, however, get his redemption against Al Ain in their most recent meeting.

The Saudi club produced a dominant 5-1 victory in Riyadh in the league phase of the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite, with Ronaldo among the scorers. Talisca opened the scoring before Ronaldo doubled the advantage, and further goals from Angelo Gabriel, Wesley and Talisca completed a convincing win, despite Al Ain briefly pulling one back through Park Yong-woo.

That result adds another layer to what promises to be a fascinating encounter when the two sides step out at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium tomorrow.

Al Ain will have the memory of knocking Ronaldo and Al Nassr out of the competition in 2024, while Ronaldo will arrive knowing his side have already shown they can comfortably get the better of the UAE champions.

With the Portuguese superstar returning to the country and both clubs entering the game as their respective domestic champions, there is plenty of history and motivation on both sides.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.