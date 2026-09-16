One last goodbye: Lionel Messi agrees to play for Argentina one more time

Messi will play Benin at the Monumental on October 6 in his final Argentina game
Tears are going to flow among Lionel Messi fans all over the world.
When Messi announced his retirement, fans around the world wanted just one more opportunity to see him wearing those famous blue and white stripes.
That wish is coming true.
After more than two decades with Argentina, 207 appearances, 125 goals and finally lifting the World Cup, it appeared that one of football’s greatest international careers was over.
But there was one thing missing.
A proper goodbye.
Messi’s final Argentina appearance had come in the World Cup final defeat to Spain in the United States. There was no farewell match in Buenos Aires. No final appearance in front of the supporters who had followed every high and low of his extraordinary journey.
Now they are going to get one.
The Argentine Football Association has confirmed that the 39 year old will return for one final match against Benin at River Plate’s Monumental stadium on October 6.
AFA president Claudio Tapia revealed that after speaking with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, they decided to invite Messi back to give him the farewell they believe he deserves.
And importantly, Messi accepted.
Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winners are also being invited, along with their families, to be part of what is expected to be an emotional night.
There is something particularly emotional about this for Messi.
When he left Barcelona in 2021, he never got the chance to say goodbye to the supporters at a packed Camp Nou. His departure came after his final season was played largely behind closed doors because of the pandemic.
Messi himself has subsequently spoken about wanting to return to Barcelona one day because he never got to say goodbye as a player in the way he wanted.
Argentina are now making sure his international career does not end the same way.
October 6. The Monumental. Argentina against Benin.
One final game. One proper goodbye.
And this time, Messi will have the chance to walk away with Argentina supporters there to say thank you.
Not just the thousands inside the Monumental.
Millions more will be watching around the world, knowing that when the final whistle blows, they may have seen Lionel Messi in an Argentina shirt for the very last time.
There will be tears in Buenos Aires.
And probably plenty more around the world.