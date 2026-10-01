Why Lionel Messi will now be called Dr Messi

Messi’s final Argentina bow marked by prestigious Doctor Honoris Causa title
Lionel Messi has won everything there is to win in football. Now he can add another title to his name: Doctor. No, not the medical kind. Although, for many football fans, watching Messi play has been a form of medicine over the years.
But this one is different.
The University of Buenos Aires has named the Argentina legend a Doctor Honoris Causa, the highest honorary distinction awarded by the university.
The decision was unanimously approved by the university's Superior Council, which highlighted Messi's excellence, perseverance, humility and commitment to representing Argentina.
The 39 year old will receive the honorary doctorate on October 6, making an already emotional day even more special.
That is because just hours later, Messi will walk out at the Monumental for his final game for Argentina.
Argentina will face Benin in a specially arranged farewell match, bringing an end to Messi's international career after more than two decades.
Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said the match was arranged to give Messi “the farewell he truly deserves”. Messi is expected to make his 208th and final appearance for his country.
Messi's journey with Argentina has included the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 Finalissima. Along the way, he has given countless memories to Argentinians and football fans around the world.
But the University of Buenos Aires stressed that this latest recognition goes beyond numbers and trophies.
University's head, Ricardo Gelpi described Messi as an example and ambassador of Argentina's popular culture and national identity, while highlighting his humility and perseverance.
So before Messi pulls on Argentina's famous No. 10 shirt for the final time, there will be one more title to add to his extraordinary collection.
Dr Lionel Messi.