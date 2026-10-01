GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Why Lionel Messi will now be called Dr Messi

Messi’s final Argentina bow marked by prestigious Doctor Honoris Causa title

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026.
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026.
AFP-ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Lionel Messi has won everything there is to win in football. Now he can add another title to his name: Doctor. No, not the medical kind. Although, for many football fans, watching Messi play has been a form of medicine over the years.

But this one is different.

The University of Buenos Aires has named the Argentina legend a Doctor Honoris Causa, the highest honorary distinction awarded by the university.

The decision was unanimously approved by the university's Superior Council, which highlighted Messi's excellence, perseverance, humility and commitment to representing Argentina.

The 39 year old will receive the honorary doctorate on October 6, making an already emotional day even more special.

That is because just hours later, Messi will walk out at the Monumental for his final game for Argentina.

Dr Messi before his final Argentina game

Argentina will face Benin in a specially arranged farewell match, bringing an end to Messi's international career after more than two decades.

Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said the match was arranged to give Messi “the farewell he truly deserves”. Messi is expected to make his 208th and final appearance for his country.

Messi's journey with Argentina has included the 2022 World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 Finalissima. Along the way, he has given countless memories to Argentinians and football fans around the world.

But the University of Buenos Aires stressed that this latest recognition goes beyond numbers and trophies.

University's head, Ricardo Gelpi described Messi as an example and ambassador of Argentina's popular culture and national identity, while highlighting his humility and perseverance.

So before Messi pulls on Argentina's famous No. 10 shirt for the final time, there will be one more title to add to his extraordinary collection.

Dr Lionel Messi.

Related Topics:
football

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 4 penalty goals Messi scored in the 2022 World Cup tied the all-time record for most penalty goals by a player in a single World Cup

No tickets available for Messi's final match

1m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates the team's second goal by Lautaro Martinez #22 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lionel Messi agrees to play for Argentina one more time

2m read
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi reacts after losing during the trophy ceremony at the end of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.

Why Argentina cannot retire Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal with teammates Julian Alvarez #9 and Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lionel Messi’s greatest trophy is not the World Cup

4m read