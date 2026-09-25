Messi’s final Argentina bow draws instant sellout at Monumental Stadium
Dubai: Tickets for Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina sold out in less than two hours as fans rushed to secure a place for his farewell against Benin at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium in Argentina.
According to TNT Sports Argentina, all 85,018 tickets were snapped up after sales opened on Thursday. The October 6 friendly will give Messi the chance to say goodbye to Argentina supporters at the stadium where the national team regularly plays its home matches.
The match is expected to be scheduled for 8pm local time in Argentina, which means a 3am kick-off on October 7 in the UAE. The occasion will also see Messi wear a special Argentina shirt featuring gold details on his name and iconic No.10. Messi revealed the commemorative jersey on social media with the message: “One last match. A jersey for a lifetime.”
Messi’s Argentina career includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and Olympic gold from 2008. He has scored 125 goals and provided 68 assists in 207 appearances for his country.
He will retire as Argentina’s all-time top scorer and only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time international goals. Messi also has the most assists in international football.
The 39-year-old will remain in the spotlight after being named among the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after a strong World Cup campaign. The award ceremony will take place in London on October 26.
After more than two decades with Argentina, Messi’s final appearance is set to be played before a packed Monumental, with thousands of supporters now guaranteed a place for the farewell.