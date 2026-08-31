After his father Jorge's death in August, Messi had 'serious doubts' about playing on
Lionel Messi announced on Monday that he is retiring from international football, bringing an end to a 21-year career with the Argentina national team after leading the side to a second successive World Cup final in July.
The 39-year-old Argentina captain wrote on Instagram that he had thought extensively about the decision following the 2026 World Cup final and concluded that it was the right time to step away.
"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul, but I understand that it is the right time," Messi wrote.
"I swear I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything but before that too, and I always fought and gave my all for this shirt," he added. "I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don't have anything more to give."
Messi also pointed to the emergence of younger players who he said deserved an opportunity with the national team, and thanked Argentina supporters for their backing throughout his two decades in the squad, saying he would now support the side from outside as "one of you." He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and directors who had been part of his international career.
"I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of," Messi said.
Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, beating France on penalties in the final in Doha. Argentina reached the final again in 2026 but lost 1-0 to Spain in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
After his father Jorge's death in August, Messi had said he had "serious doubts" about continuing to play football of any sort "for much longer."
Messi's retirement applies only to international duty; his contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.
He leaves the national team as Argentina's all-time leading scorer, with 125 goals in 207 appearances.