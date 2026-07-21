Heartbroken but proud: Argentines give World Cup runners-up a hero’s welcome

Captain and star Lionel Messi was absent from the returning squad
Thousands of fans braved cold temperatures and heavy rain on Monday to give thei the Argentina team a rousing welcome home after their World Cup final defeat to Spain, although captain and star Lionel Messi was absent from the returning squad.
It was not the homecoming Argentina had hoped for. Four years after millions took to the streets to celebrate their 2022 World Cup triumph, the team returned without the trophy. Yet, scenes of celebration once again unfolded as fans danced, sang and set off fireworks to show their appreciation for the players.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) had earlier announced that some members of the squad would not travel with the team. Messi was also not seen stepping off the aircraft in footage broadcast by local television.
Coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the squad were greeted on the tarmac with a red carpet and a military band before boarding a bus, where they waved to the passionate supporters gathered outside.
Despite missing out on a second consecutive World Cup title, many fans said the team still had plenty to be proud of.
"Argentines will celebrate anyway," a 36-year-old housewife Marga Ledezma told AFP. She thanked Messi for "all the years he made us happy" and urged the 39-year-old superstar to continue representing Argentina, even as she acknowledged that retirement could be near.
Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in a final that drew criticism from international media over the number of fouls and the conduct of the Argentine players.
"I think they criticize us because we know what it's like to suffer, that we get up, we fall down again, and we keep going," Ledezma said.
For some supporters, Argentina's biggest achievement of the tournament was its 2-1 semi-final victory over England, a match played against the backdrop of the long-running dispute between the two countries over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.
Several fans were seen carrying flags bearing the message, "The Falklands are Argentine." FIFA is investigating the Argentine team after players displayed a banner with the same phrase following their semi-final victory, prompting a backlash from officials in London.
"This team united us all, and we should be grateful for that. We will always be there for them, rain or shine," said 36-year-old textile worker Leonardo Barrientos. "I would say thank you to Messi and that he gave it his all."
Maria Ortiz, 28, attended the welcome ceremony with her two-year-old child. While she felt Spain "deserved the win," she said she was "happy for what the team gave us."
Messi also reflected on the defeat in an Instagram post on Monday, admitting that "the pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal."
"I'll also hold on to all the good memories," Messi wrote alongside a photograph of himself. "Today it's hard to appreciate what we achieved, but this squad reached two consecutive World Cup finals."
With the tournament now over, Argentine President Javier Milei announced that a future date agreed upon with the team would be declared a public holiday to celebrate their World Cup campaign. No further details have yet been announced.
Despite their disappointment following Sunday's defeat, thousands of Argentines gathered at Buenos Aires' iconic Obelisk, the traditional centre of national football celebrations, and partied for hours.
Later in the night, however, brief clashes broke out around the monument. Police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse revellers, with 15 people reportedly detained, according to police sources.