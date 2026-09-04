Why Argentina cannot retire Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 shirt

Argentina should let another kid dream of wearing Messi’s No 10
Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, but do you know that his iconic Argentina No 10 shirt cannot simply follow him into retirement.
The Argentine Football Association has previously made its intentions clear. In 2024, AFA president Claudio Tapia said the No 10 would be retired when Messi ended his Argentina career.
But there is a problem: FIFA rules stand in the way.
For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA regulations stated that only shirt numbers 1 to 26 could be allocated to players. With squads allowed to contain up to 26 players, permanently removing No 10 becomes practically impossible for a full squad.
Argentina could leave the number unused for certain friendly matches, but when it comes to major tournaments, the famous shirt would have to return.
This is not the first time Argentina have tried to retire their legendary No 10.
The AFA wanted to withdraw Diego Maradona’s shirt ahead of the 2002 World Cup, but FIFA did not allow it. Ariel Ortega eventually wore No 10 for Argentina at that tournament.
Ironically, had Argentina been allowed to permanently retire Maradona’s number, Messi may never have inherited it and created his own history wearing No 10.
Now the same question returns.
Messi leaves after making the shirt his own for another generation, but unless FIFA changes its regulations, Argentina cannot permanently retire his No 10.
Someone will eventually have to wear it again. And perhaps Argentina do not need to retire it. Many kids will be dreaming of wearing that famous shirt and playing for their country one day.
Messi’s legacy will live on for generations regardless. The influence he has had on Argentina and football is something that may never be matched.