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Lionel Messi reveals special Adidas Argentina shirt for final game

Messi unveils gold-trimmed farewell shirt for emotional Argentina send-off

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Lionel Messi reveals special Adidas Argentina shirt for final game

We now know what Lionel Messi will wear for his final appearance for Argentina.

And Messi himself has given fans the first look.

The 39 year old shared the special Adidas Argentina shirt on his Instagram account ahead of his farewell appearance next month.

The shirt keeps Argentina's famous sky blue and white colours, but Adidas has added several special touches for Messi's goodbye.

His name MESSI and iconic No. 10 appear in gold on the back, with the Sun of May positioned above his name. The shirt also carries a distinctive pattern across the back.

The special design continues Adidas' celebration of the final chapter of Messi's international career. The German sportswear company, which has been closely associated with Messi for two decades, had already released its El Último Tango collection ahead of his final World Cup earlier this year.

One last time for Argentina

There is now only one game left for Messi in the famous shirt.

Argentina will face Benin on October 6 at the Monumental in Buenos Aires, with the match organised as Messi's farewell to international football.

Messi, who will be 39, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina. He will not play Argentina's earlier friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso, making the Benin game his 208th and final appearance.

Argentina fans have watched Messi wear the No. 10 for most of the past two decades. They have seen him cry in pain in that shirt, and they have seen those tears turn to joy on some of the greatest nights of his career.

Now they have seen the Adidas shirt he will wear for one final goodbye.

It is going to be emotional.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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