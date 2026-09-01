Why Messi’s legacy extends beyond the game itself

Yet, he is as revered in Spain as he is in his home country and around the world. He has been – and still is – a global ambassador for the sport, his legacy extending way beyond the game itself.

The 39-year-old said he had nothing more to give. He had given everything for Argentina. Despite having learnt football in Spain, he had famously turned down the chance to represent the European giants on the world stage. A World Cup and 2 Copa America titles are sufficient testimony to his commitment for his chosen country.

His journey has been one of perseverance. From overcoming growth hormone deficiencies as a child to rising through the ranks of Barcelona’s youth academy, his story is a testament to the power of hard work. His passion for the game and his commitment to teammates have made him a role model not just for aspiring footballers, but for anyone chasing their dreams.

We Indians have always had a special connection to the little genius who has visited the country twice now. Stories of people painting their houses in Argentina colours, naming their kids and beloved pets ‘Messi’, spending thousands of their last reserves just to catch a glimpse of the man they call the ‘Football God’ have now been well-documented.

The quiet, unassuming kid from Rosario has touched the lives of people from far-flung places and not just because of his football IQ. I know of youngsters who have credited the Argentine icon for inspiring and motivating them to do better in life.

For a man who did not grow beyond 1.70 metres, he was and will always be a larger-than-life persona. The giant cutouts in Kerala and Kolkata will remind us what he meant to us mere mortals.

For lovers of the game, a part of their soul is gone too. The void is hard to fill. Messi gave the adoring masses something to look forward to, something to aspire for.

His statue in Kolkata has been removed, just like the shanties and food stalls being cleared off the streets to give the city a better look. The cutouts and banners of Messi remain untouched nearby. They perhaps give people hope that things will be fine even if they have lost something for now.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.