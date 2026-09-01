Why Messi’s legacy extends beyond the game itself

Argentine icon is a larger-than-life role model who has been an inspiration to many
Argentine genius Lionel Messi retired from international football on Monday.
It was not unexpected. He had been dropping hints post his World Cup heartbreak, hints that grew stronger after his father passed away.
The 39-year-old said he had nothing more to give. He had given everything for Argentina. Despite having learnt football in Spain, he had famously turned down the chance to represent the European giants on the world stage. A World Cup and 2 Copa America titles are sufficient testimony to his commitment for his chosen country.
Yet, he is as revered in Spain as he is in his home country and around the world. He has been – and still is – a global ambassador for the sport, his legacy extending way beyond the game itself.
His journey has been one of perseverance. From overcoming growth hormone deficiencies as a child to rising through the ranks of Barcelona’s youth academy, his story is a testament to the power of hard work. His passion for the game and his commitment to teammates have made him a role model not just for aspiring footballers, but for anyone chasing their dreams.
The quiet, unassuming kid from Rosario has touched the lives of people from far-flung places and not just because of his football IQ. I know of youngsters who have credited the Argentine icon for inspiring and motivating them to do better in life.
We Indians have always had a special connection to the little genius who has visited the country twice now. Stories of people painting their houses in Argentina colours, naming their kids and beloved pets ‘Messi’, spending thousands of their last reserves just to catch a glimpse of the man they call the ‘Football God’ have now been well-documented.
For some, their world revolved around Messi.
On Tuesday morning I woke up to posts that had a tragic ring to it. “Who will I follow now?” one of them read.
For a man who did not grow beyond 1.70 metres, he was and will always be a larger-than-life persona. The giant cutouts in Kerala and Kolkata will remind us what he meant to us mere mortals.
His statue in Kolkata has been removed, just like the shanties and food stalls being cleared off the streets to give the city a better look. The cutouts and banners of Messi remain untouched nearby. They perhaps give people hope that things will be fine even if they have lost something for now.
For lovers of the game, a part of their soul is gone too. The void is hard to fill. Messi gave the adoring masses something to look forward to, something to aspire for.
Life will not be the same again for many.