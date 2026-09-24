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Lionel Messi set for emotional Argentina farewell in Buenos Aires

Scaloni expects tears as the veteran forward prepares for his final international match

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AFP
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Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
AFP

Ezeiza: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday that next month's friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires will give Lionel Messi the chance "to say goodbye the way he wants to".

"It will be hard not to cry that day, it's a privilege to be there," said Scaloni, whose side finished runners-up to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, announced his international retirement at the end of August at the age of 39, but has been included in the squad for the farewell match by Scaloni.

The coach, who led Argentina to a third World Cup title in 2022, said he had played his part in ensuring the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward would have one final appearance in front of Argentina's fans.

"I did my bit because I want to be there for his farewell and, since I don't know if I'll still be here in the future, we did everything possible so he could take part in this match," Scaloni said.

Scaloni also said Messi, who scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami earlier this month, deserved to win another Ballon d'Or.

"If the award is for the best player..." he said when asked whether Messi should receive this year's prize.

Argentina begin a series of three friendlies against Bolivia on September 30 in Cordoba before taking on Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on October 3.

Messi will join the squad for the third game against Benin on October 6 at River Plate's Estadio Monumental, which can accommodate 85,000 spectators.

Scaloni declined to comment on his own future as Argentina coach, with his contract due to expire at the end of the year.

"As far as I'm concerned, there is nothing new," he said, adding that he has not yet held talks with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia.

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