Meet Benin: Messi's final opponent for Argentina

The nation will have the honour of facing Messi in his final match for Argentina
Dubai: Rightfully so, all the talk surrounding the great Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina has been centred around the main man himself, but what about the team he’s coming up against?
Messi has faced 63 different nations during his senior international career with Argentina, but despite Wednesday night marking his final appearance for his country, there will still be a first for the legendary forward as he takes on Benin for the first time.
Benin are a West African nation situated between Togo and Nigeria, with Burkina Faso and Niger to the north and the Gulf of Guinea to the south.
Formerly known as Dahomey, the country gained independence from France in 1960 and is home to around 14.8 million people. Its official capital is Porto-Novo, while Cotonou is the country’s largest city and economic hub.
On the football pitch, Benin are known as the Cheetahs and have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Their biggest achievement came at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals for the first time. Benin have appeared at the continental tournament five times, including the 2025 edition.
Their next game, however, will be one of the biggest fixtures in the country's football history.
Benin will travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina at the Estadio Monumental on Wednesday October 6, with the match confirmed as Messi's final appearance for his country. The fixture was arranged as a farewell for the Argentina captain following his decision to retire from international football, giving Benin the unique distinction of being Messi's final international opponent.
It will also be a historic first meeting between the two nations, meaning Benin will face Messi and Argentina without ever having previously played either.
For a country that has never appeared at a World Cup, taking on the reigning world champions in front of a huge crowd in Buenos Aires represents a remarkable occasion.
Argentina’s decision to face Benin has raised some eyebrows, particularly given the South American side’s tendency to schedule friendlies against African nations with smaller football federations. The financial motivation appears to be central to that approach.
The Guardian reports that facing such opposition comes at a relatively low cost in terms of match fees, allowing the Argentine Football Association to retain a larger share of the revenue generated from the fixture.
The decision has also been overshadowed by complaints from the Benin camp over their treatment during the trip. According to reports, the team travelled on a standard scheduled flight because no alternative arrangements were made, with the journey leaving several members of the delegation unwell.
A member of Benin’s video staff was even reported to have fainted. Their accommodation has also caused frustration, with the players reportedly staying in hotels lacking proper strength-training facilities. One floor was said to have no hot water, while the sauna was also unavailable.