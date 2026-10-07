Gracias, Leo: Messi's farewell with one last goal, two more assists and one final hug

Messi’s final Argentina night had the perfect ending
Lionel Messi finished his final international match with a goal and two assists against Benin at the Monumental.
Yes, two assists.
In many ways, that tells you the story of his life.
Even on a night when everything was supposed to be about him, Messi was still creating moments for others.
And his final international assist could hardly have been more poetic.
It went to Nico Paz, one of the most exciting players of Argentina’s next generation, who produced a stunning finish. Messi providing the pass and one of the faces of Argentina’s future finishing it. You could not really script a better way to hand over the baton.
But what struck me most was how sharp Messi still looked.
He did not look like a man playing his final game for Argentina at the age of 39.
There was one moment when he sprinted towards the corner flag, chased the ball all the way and made sure it didn't go for a goal kick.
He can still do it.
He is bowing out on a high after producing an incredible World Cup at the age of 39 and still being in the Ballon d’Or conversation at this stage of his career.
Only Messi can do that.
Now the beautiful journey with Argentina is over.
And what a journey it has been.
In the 10th minute of the game, the match paused to honour the man who made that No. 10 shirt his own.
The entire stadium stood for him. Even the Benin players joined the tribute.
For a moment, football itself seemed to stop for Lionel Messi.
His name was sung throughout the night.
Then came the celebrations after the game. The lights, the spectacular drone show, the music and all the tributes to a man who has given Argentina and football fans around the world so many unforgettable memories.
But for me, one of the most beautiful moments came at the very end.
Messi spoke.
He thanked everyone who had shared this journey with him.
Then he embraced his teammates after calling them warriors during his speech.
He hugged every single one of them.
There were current teammates, former teammates and members of the staff who had shared different parts of this journey with him.
One by one, Messi embraced them all.
And somehow, I felt that hug too.
Maybe millions of Messi fans around the world did.
Because this was never simply about saying goodbye to a footballer.
There were tears, gratitude, love, happiness and sadness.
Everything together.
A complete melange of emotions.
For more than two decades, Messi gave us moments that will stay with us forever.
The goals.
The assists.
Those impossible dribbles.
The heartbreak with Argentina.
The Copa America that finally arrived.
The Finalissima.
That night in Qatar.
Another extraordinary World Cup at 39.
We cannot measure Messi with stats.
And now, finally, the goodbye.
Gracias, Leo, for existing.
Football will continue.
Of course it will.
But formany, it will never quite feel the same without Lionel Messi wearing that Argentina shirt.