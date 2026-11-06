Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement generates more buzz than Lionel Messi's within 24 hours

Ronaldo's retirement sparks greater social media buzz than Messi's farewell
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement announcement has generated a huge response on social media, with the Portugal captain’s Instagram video attracting more likes, comments and shares than Lionel Messi’s farewell post within 24 hours.
Ronaldo announced his decision to end his 23-year career with Portugal on Thursday, November 5. The video has already crossed 455 million views, with 32 million likes, 3.2 million comments and 6.2 million reposts in less than 24 hours.
Messi’s retirement announcement, shared earlier this year, has recorded more than 460 million views. However, it has received 20 million likes, 892,000 comments and 2.6 million reposts. While Messi’s post remains ahead in views, Ronaldo’s announcement has drawn greater engagement across the other measures with possibly surpassing the views in sometime.
The two football icons have brought their international careers to an end in the same year, closing a remarkable chapter in the sport.
Ronaldo finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals for Portugal, while registering 37 assists. Messi made 208 appearances for Argentina, scoring 126 goals and providing 67 assists.
Ronaldo helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and two Nations League titles, while Messi captained Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America crowns.
Both players will continue at club level, but their international retirements mark the end of an era for two of football’s most celebrated figures.