Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement generates more buzz than Lionel Messi's within 24 hours

Messi’s retirement announcement, shared earlier this year, has recorded more than 460 million views. However, it has received 20 million likes, 892,000 comments and 2.6 million reposts. While Messi’s post remains ahead in views, Ronaldo’s announcement has drawn greater engagement across the other measures with possibly surpassing the views in sometime.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.