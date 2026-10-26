Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses $2 billion in career earnings, Lionel Messi projected to join

Lionel Messi projected to join Ronaldo in $2 billion career earnings by 2027
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career earnings, according to Forbes’ latest ranking, with Lionel Messi projected to cross the same milestone by the end of 2027.
The Portuguese forward leads the list with estimated career earnings of $2.09 billion (Dh 7.67 billion), ahead of golf legend Tiger Woods, who ranks second with $1.97 billion (Dh 7.23 billion). Former Argentina captain Messi is third at $1.87 billion (Dh 6.86 billion).
Ronaldo’s earnings are driven largely by his lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, which pays him more than $200 million (Dh 734.5 million) annually. The 41-year-old has recorded at least $100 million (Dh 367.2 million) in estimated annual earnings for 10 consecutive seasons, including spells at Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.
Despite his career earnings exceeding $2 billion, Forbes estimates Ronaldo’s net worth at $1.2 billion (Dh 4.40 billion). He made his debut on the publication’s list of the world’s billionaires in June, edging Messi, whose estimated net worth stands at $1.1 billion (Dh 4.03 billion).
Ronaldo is also closing in on another landmark, with the forward chasing 1,000 goals in club and international football. He needs 18 more goals to reach that milestone.
Messi, 39, is projected to reach $2.02 billion (Dh 7.41 billion) in career earnings by the end of 2027. His estimated income this year is $145 million (Dh 532 million), supported by his move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and reported revenue-sharing arrangements with sponsors Adidas and Apple TV.
Messi turned down a reported $400 million-a-year offer from Saudi Arabia after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, opting instead to join Inter Miami. The move has helped boost the club’s valuation to an MLS-leading $1.35 billion (Dh 4.95 billion).
The Argentine also has an option to buy an equity stake in Inter Miami after retiring, potentially adding another dimension to his earnings beyond his playing career. He already owns stake in Spanish clubs CD Eldense and UE Cornella.
As both men reach the final chapter of their respective careers, they have the opportunity to leave the sport they dominated with billions.