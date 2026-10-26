Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses $2 billion in career earnings, Lionel Messi projected to join

Ronaldo’s earnings are driven largely by his lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, which pays him more than $200 million (Dh 734.5 million) annually. The 41-year-old has recorded at least $100 million (Dh 367.2 million) in estimated annual earnings for 10 consecutive seasons, including spells at Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career earnings, according to Forbes’ latest ranking, with Lionel Messi projected to cross the same milestone by the end of 2027.

The Argentine also has an option to buy an equity stake in Inter Miami after retiring, potentially adding another dimension to his earnings beyond his playing career. He already owns stake in Spanish clubs CD Eldense and UE Cornella.

Messi, 39, is projected to reach $2.02 billion (Dh 7.41 billion) in career earnings by the end of 2027. His estimated income this year is $145 million (Dh 532 million), supported by his move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and reported revenue-sharing arrangements with sponsors Adidas and Apple TV.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.